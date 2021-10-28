Citycon's Financial Reporting Schedule and AGM in 2022

HELSINKI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's schedule of the financial reporting in 2022 is the following:

Year 2021 full-year Financial Report, Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors Thursday 17 February 2022 at about 9:00 a.m Year 2022 three-month Interim Report Friday 6 May 2022 at about 9:00 a.m. Year 2022 six-month Half-Yearly Report Wednesday 13 July 2022 at about 9:00 a.m. Year 2022 nine-month Interim Report Thursday 10 November 2022 at about 9:00 a.m.

Citycon Oyj's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2022 will be held on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 starting at 12:00 noon. The notice to the AGM will be disclosed separately at a later date once the Board of Directors has convened the AGM 2022. A shareholder is entitled to demand a matter for discussion at the AGM, if such matter falls under the competence of a General Meeting according to the Finnish Companies Act. A written request shall be provided to Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors by e-mail at legal@citycon.com or by mail addressed to Citycon Oyj, Legal/AGM, Piispansilta 9 A, FI-02230 Espoo, Finland by 31 January 2022.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

