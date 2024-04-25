Citycon recognized as a European Climate Leader and ranks number one in the Nordic real estate sector

CITYCON OYJ Corporate Press Release 25 April 2024

HELSINKI, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has again been recognized as one of Europe's Climate Leaders by the Financial Times and German research company Statista, making the prestigious list for the fourth consecutive year. Citycon is named number one in the Nordic real estate sector and ranks among the top 20% of all European companies, irrespective of the sector.

The Financial Times and Statista list annually recognizes European companies that have made the most significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions relative to their revenues, with this year's evaluation considering data from 2017 to 2022.

"I am proud to lead a company that sets ambitious targets for reducing emissions and also achieves them year after year. Our inclusion among Europe's Climate Leaders for the fourth consecutive year reflects our commitment and is a testament to the efforts of our entire team," says Henrica Ginström, CEO at Citycon.

This year, Statista analysed public data from approximately 2,000 companies throughout Europe, selecting those that have demonstrated the most substantial reductions in their core emissions intensity, focusing on Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue. The criteria also include climate-related commitments like partnerships with CDP and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), as well as transparency regarding Scope 3 emissions.

Citycon remains committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in alignment with the 1.5°C Paris Agreement goal. The company has also received target validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Lippulaiva in Espoo, Finland, exemplifies these sustainability efforts. Awarded the Shopping Centre of the Year in 2023, the centre is recognized for its innovative energy systems. It is positioned on top of Europe's largest geothermal heating and cooling plant in a commercial building, enabling the production of carbon-free energy while capturing and reusing condensate energy and surplus heat. Furthermore, Lippulaiva's intelligent microgrid system controls and optimizes energy consumption throughout the building.

"We are dedicated to making a positive impact on people, communities, and the environment through our 33 centres across the Nordic region. Our work at Lippulaiva is a great example of how sustainability can be integrated into our operations, demonstrating how environmental responsibility is integral to our business strategy," says Ginström.

