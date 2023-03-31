Citycon publishes 2022 Sustainability Accounts - again named European Climate Leader by Financial Times and led by Lippulaiva, world's first centre to achieve Smart Building Gold certificate

HELSINKI, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Sustainability Accounts for 2022 have been published today. Once again, Citycon was named one of Europe's Climate Leaders by Financial Times and German research company Statista. Significant and documented progress towards the company's ambitious targets for areas such as emissions reductions, energy consumption and accessibility were achieved during the year, in addition to the opening of Lippulaiva in Espoo, Finland, a shining example of the Citycon's commitment to sustainability.

Lippulaiva houses everyday necessities and public services. The centre is integrated with the metro station and bus terminal, and Lippulaiva is surrounded by residential buildings. Due to its advanced energy solutions, Lippulaiva has been carbon neutral in terms of energy consumption from the day it opened. Lippulaiva became the world's first centre to be awarded Smart Building's Gold certificate. Lippulaiva also has received the LEED Gold environmental certificate.

"Lippulaiva is a clear signal of Citycon's ambitions on sustainability. We own and develop 33 centres in the Nordic region, and we strive to have a positive impact on people, communities, and the environment. I am happy about the progress we have made across the Nordics and the Baltics during 2022, and I am proud of the results presented in our newly published Sustainability Accounts. A great joint effort by our team and our cooperating partners," says Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen, Chief Information Officer and responsible for sustainability at Citycon.

The Sustainability Accounts provide information on sustainability topics that matter the most to Citycon and its stakeholders, describes the company's environmental and social performance, as well as sustainability highlights in 2022. The Sustainability Accounts also include an interview with the CEO as well as many real-life examples of our sustainability work. Here are some highlights of 2022:

Decreased the total energy consumption by 6% and significantly decreased Citycon's carbon emissions from operating our buildings.

Increased focus on supporting green transportation: 84% of centres have electric vehicle charging and 19% of centres have electric bikes charging.

All electricity purchased by Citycon is green.

100% of centres are accessible by public transport as public transport is a key criteria for all development projects.

In addition, Citycon has also published its recently updated Green Financing Framework and yearly Green Financing Allocation Report 2022, which integrates the company's sustainability targets with its financing activities. The Green Financing Framework is based on Citycon's sustainability strategy that spans until 2030 with an aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. Read more about the Green Financing Framework and Citycon Green Financing Allocation of Proceeds and Impact Report 2022 at https://www.citycon.com/investors/financing/green-financing.

The Sustainability Accounts is attached to this release and is also available on the company's website at https://www.citycon.com/sustainability/sustainability-accounts.

For further information:

Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen

Chief Information Officer

Telephone +358 20 766 4461

kirsi.simola-laaksonen@citycon.com

Investor Relations:

Sakari Järvelä,

VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Telephone +358 50 387 8180

sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

