Citycon Plc: Repurchase of own shares on 30 December 2021

Citycon Oyj

30 Dec, 2021, 18:04 GMT

Citycon Plc          STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30.12.2021 at 19.45 EET

On 30.12.2021 Citycon Plc (Business ID 0699505-3, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206) has acquired its own shares (ISIN code FI4000369947, ticker CTY1S) as follows:

Citycon Plc
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Date                                                                                                         30.12.2021
Exchange transaction                                                                              BUY
Share trading code                                                                                  CTY1S
Amount                                                                                                    49 503 shs
Average price/share                                                                                7,000856 EUR
Total cost                                                                                                 346 563,36 EUR


Citycon now holds a total of 296 463 shares including the shares repurchased on 30.12.2021
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Citycon Plc

OP Corporate Bank Plc
Marko Niemi
Ville Orava

For further information, please contact:

Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 725 7573 
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

About Citycon:

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

