Citycon Plc: Repurchase of own shares on 29 December 2021
29 Dec, 2021, 17:55 GMT
HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
|
Citycon Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29.12.2021 at 19.45 EET
|
On 29.12.2021 Citycon Plc (Business ID 0699505-3, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206) has acquired its own shares (ISIN code FI4000369947, ticker CTY1S) as follows:
|
Citycon Plc - Repurchase of own shares on 29.12.2021
|
Citycon Plc
|
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
|
Date
|
29.12.2021
|
Exchange transaction
|
BUY
|
Share trading code
|
CTY1S
|
Amount
|
48 715 shs
|
Average price/share
|
6,912252 EUR
|
Total cost
|
336 730,36 EUR
|
Citycon now holds a total of 246 960 shares including the shares repurchased on 29.12.2021
|
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.
|
On behalf of Citycon Plc
|
OP Corporate Bank Plc
|
Marko Niemi
|
Ville Viertola
For further information, please contact:
Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 725 7573
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.citycon.com
About Citycon:
Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.
Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
CONTACT:
The following files are available for download:
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3479580/a38f944240cf74d9.xlsx
|
Citycon Transactions in own shares 291221
SOURCE Citycon Oyj
