Citycon Plc: Repurchase of own shares on 28 December 2021

On 28.12.2021 Citycon Plc (Business ID 0699505-3, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206) has acquired its own shares (ISIN code FI4000369947, ticker CTY1S) as follows:

                                   





                                   

                                   

Citycon Plc - Repurchase of own shares on 28.12.2021

                                   






                                   

                                   

Citycon Plc

                                   



                                   

                                   

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

                                   



                                   

                                   

Date

                                   

                                   

                                   

28.12.2021

                                   


                                   

                                   

Exchange transaction

                                   

                                   

                                   

BUY

                                   


                                   

                                   

Share trading code

                                   

                                   

                                   

CTY1S

                                   


                                   

                                   

Amount

                                   

                                   

                                   

50 000 shs

                                   


                                   

                                   

Average price/share

                                   

                                   

                                   

6,884299 EUR

                                   


                                   

                                   

Total cost

                                   

                                   

                                   

344 214,97 EUR

                                   








                                   

                                   

Citycon now holds a total of 198 245 shares including the shares repurchased on 28.12.2021

                                   


                                   

                                   

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

                                   





                                   

                                   

On behalf of Citycon Plc

                                   






                                   

                                   

OP Corporate Bank Plc

                                   



                                   

                                   

Marko Niemi

                                   



                                   

                                   

Ville Viertola

                                   






For further information, please contact:

Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 725 7573
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

