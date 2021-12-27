Citycon Plc: Repurchase of own shares on 27 December 2021

Citycon Oyj

27 Dec, 2021, 18:07 GMT

HELSINKI, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Citycon Plc          STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27.12.2021 at 19.45 EET




On 27.12.2021 Citycon Plc (Business ID 0699505-3, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206) has acquired its own shares (ISIN code FI4000369947, ticker CTY1S) as follows:



Citycon Plc  - Repurchase of own shares on 27.12.2021




Citycon Plc

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Date

27.12.2021

Exchange transaction

BUY

Share trading code

CTY1S

Amount

48 565 shs

Average price/share

6,815590 EUR

Total cost

330 999,14 EUR






Citycon now holds a total of 148 245 shares including the shares repurchased on 27.12.2021

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.



On behalf of Citycon Plc




OP Corporate Bank Plc

Marko Niemi

Lasse Jaakonmäki

For further information, please contact:
Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 725 7573 
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

About Citycon:

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

