Citycon Plc: Repurchase of own shares on 07 January 2022
07 Jan, 2022, 18:01 GMT
Citycon Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 07.01.2022 at 19.45 EET
On 07.01.2022 Citycon Plc (Business ID 0699505-3, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206) has acquired its own shares (ISIN code FI4000369947, ticker CTY1S) as follows:
Citycon Plc - Repurchase of own shares on 07.01.2022
Citycon Plc
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Date 07.01.2022
Exchange transaction BUY
Share trading code CTY1S
Amount 50 000 shs
Average price/share 7.144969 EUR
Total cost 357 248.47 EUR
Citycon now holds a total of 484 921 shares including the shares repurchased on 07.01.2022
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.
On behalf of Citycon Plc
OP Corporate Bank Plc
Marko Niemi
Jemina Hukkanen
For further information, please contact:
Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 725 7573
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com
About Citycon:
Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.
Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
