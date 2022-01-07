Citycon Plc: Repurchase of own shares on 07 January 2022

HELSINKI, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

On 07.01.2022 Citycon Plc (Business ID 0699505-3, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206) has acquired its own shares (ISIN code FI4000369947, ticker CTY1S) as follows:

Citycon Plc - Repurchase of own shares on 07.01.2022

Citycon Plc

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Date 07.01.2022

Exchange transaction BUY

Share trading code CTY1S

Amount 50 000 shs

Average price/share 7.144969 EUR

Total cost 357 248.47 EUR



Citycon now holds a total of 484 921 shares including the shares repurchased on 07.01.2022

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.



On behalf of Citycon Plc



OP Corporate Bank Plc

Marko Niemi

Jemina Hukkanen

Laura Jauhiainen

Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 725 7573

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

About Citycon:

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

