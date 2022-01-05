Citycon Plc: Repurchase of own shares on 05 January 2022

On 05.01.2022 Citycon Plc (Business ID 0699505-3, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206) has acquired its own shares (ISIN code FI4000369947, ticker CTY1S) as follows:



Citycon Plc - Repurchase of own shares on 05.01.2022






Citycon Plc

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Date

05.01.2022

Exchange transaction

BUY

Share trading code

CTY1S

Amount

 50 000 shs

Average price/share

7.203413 EUR

Total cost

360 170.65 EUR






Citycon now holds a total of 434 921 shares including the shares repurchased on 05.01.2022

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.



On behalf of Citycon Plc




OP Corporate Bank Plc

Marko Niemi

Mikael Ahovuo




For further information, please contact:

Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 725 7573
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

About Citycon:

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

