Citycon Plc: Repurchase of own shares on 05 January 2022
05 Jan, 2022, 17:55 GMT
HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
|
Citycon Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 05.01.2022 at 19.45 EET
|
On 05.01.2022 Citycon Plc (Business ID 0699505-3, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206) has acquired its own shares (ISIN code FI4000369947, ticker CTY1S) as follows:
|
Citycon Plc - Repurchase of own shares on 05.01.2022
|
Citycon Plc
|
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
|
Date
|
05.01.2022
|
Exchange transaction
|
BUY
|
Share trading code
|
CTY1S
|
Amount
|
50 000 shs
|
Average price/share
|
7.203413 EUR
|
Total cost
|
360 170.65 EUR
|
Citycon now holds a total of 434 921 shares including the shares repurchased on 05.01.2022
|
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.
|
On behalf of Citycon Plc
|
OP Corporate Bank Plc
|
Marko Niemi
|
Mikael Ahovuo
For further information, please contact:
Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 725 7573
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.citycon.com
About Citycon:
Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.
Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
SOURCE Citycon Oyj
