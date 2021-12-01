Citycon Oyj: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

HELSINKI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj ("Citycon" or the "Company") has filed on 1 December 2021 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act according to which Citycon's total holding of own shares has decreased below five (5) percent of Citycon's shares and votes on 30 November 2021.

The notification relates to the decision of the Board of Directors of Citycon to cancel a total of 9,500,000 Citycon's own shares that Citycon acquired in a market based reverse accelerated bookbuild based on the decision by the Board of Directors (the "Reverse ABB"). On 25 November 2021, the Board of Directors of Citycon decided that the 9,500,000 own shares acquired to Citycon in the Reverse ABB be cancelled. As announced by Citycon on 30 November 2021, the cancellation of the shares has been registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on 30 November 2021. At the moment, Citycon or its subsidiaries do not hold any shares in the Company.

As a result of Citycon cancelling 9,500,000 of its shares, Gazit-Globe Ltd.'s total holdings in Citycon have increased to 51.96 percent (87,559,016 shares). However, pursuant to the exemption under Chapter 11, Section 21 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended), as the change in the holding results solely from measures taken by Citycon, exceeding this threshold does not trigger an obligation to launch a mandatory public tender offer before Gazit-Globe Ltd. or persons exercising control in Gazit-Globe Ltd. acquire or subscribe for more shares of Citycon or otherwise increase its/their proportion of voting rights in Citycon.

Citycon has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The total number of shares and votes is 168,498,525.

The holding of own shares of Citycon according to the notification:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0%

0% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.34%

5.34%

Notified details of the resulting situation following the reaching or crossing of the threshold:

Class/type of sharesISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct(SMA 9:5) Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct(SMA 9:5) Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000369947 0

0%

SUBTOTAL 0

0%



The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held: Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Chaim Katzman 0.02%

35,771 Norstar Holdings Inc





Gazit-Globe Ltd. 51.96%

87,559,016

For further information, please contact: Laura Jauhiainen

Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 725 7573

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

