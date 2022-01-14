Citycon Oyj cancels repurchased shares

HELSINKI, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj ("Citycon" or the "Company") has today, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors, cancelled 489,585 own shares of the Company, which were repurchased under the share buy-back programme.

Prior to the cancellation of the own shares, there were in total 168,498,525 registered shares in Citycon. The cancellation of the own shares has been registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office today on 14 January 2022. After the cancellation, the total number of shares in Citycon is 168,008,940 and the total number of votes attached to the shares is 168,008,940.

At the moment, Citycon or its subsidiaries do not hold any shares in the Company.

The cancellation of the shares has no effect on the share capital of Citycon.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact: Laura Jauhiainen

Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 725 7573

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

