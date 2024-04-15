Citycon launches Spotlight: Flexible retail spaces in Nordic and Baltic centres, tailored for the future of retail

CITYCON OYJ Corporate Press Release 15 April 2024 at 9:00 hrs

HELSINKI, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon invites retailers from around the world to step into the Spotlight with a range of flexible solutions designed for brilliant exposure in the busiest areas of its centres across the Nordic region. The newly introduced Spotlight brand includes redefined products such as promotion spots, pop-ups, ad surfaces and even full-centre takeovers.

With a strong and growing business, Citycon has strategic locations and high footfall, attracting 140 million visitors annually to its 33 centres. This volume serves as the foundation for Spotlight, which extends Citycon's offerings beyond conventional leasing, providing retailers with flexible spaces tailored for their unique needs.

Retailers are invited to step into the spotlight at Citycon's centres, promoting their products or services in common areas, store units, and advertising surfaces. Citycon offers prime exposure and flexible durations, from mere days to several months.

Jussi Vyyryläinen, Senior Vice President, Leasing at Citycon, emphasizes the synergy between traditional leasing and the new Spotlight service: "As the retail landscape continues to evolve, Citycon remains at the forefront, combining our strong foundation in traditional leasing with even more flexible solutions. We are proud to introduce Spotlight, providing easy access to the Nordic market with a range of flexible offerings."

Spotlight is about providing retailers with flexible solutions designed for standout visibility in physical spaces. From short-term pop-ups for testing markets to long-term strategic placements, Spotlight is designed to accommodate every retail journey.

"We invite retailers to shine in our centres by offering great exposure in the busiest areas. Spotlight simplifies the process of entering a market, as our team of experts provides support in finding the right locations and products for their brands," says Vyyryläinen.

Spotlight has a dedicated team in each country that serves as a partner for retailers, providing market knowledge and support in selecting the right locations and products for their brands. The focus on great visibility ensures that retailers can make a lasting impact, capturing the attention of the diverse audience visiting Citycon's centres.

Discover Spotlight: Our Products

Promotion Spots: Prime visibility in common areas.

Pop-ups: Flexible short-term leasing in regular store units.

Long-term Spots: Strategic visibility in common areas for an extended period.

Ad Surfaces: Brilliant exposure through strategically placed advertising.

Vending Machines: Ideal locations in centres across the Nordics and Baltics.

Audio: Advertising opportunities in centres in Finland and Estonia .

and . Full-Centre Takeover: Transform the entire centre into a canvas for maximum impact.

Explore these products at the newly published www.CityconSpotlight.com.

The Spotlight brand was developed in cooperation with Try Design in Norway.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.0 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

