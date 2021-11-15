Citycon hosts a Capital Markets Day tomorrow November 16, 2021, in Espoo

HELSINKI, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon arranges a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors, analysts and media tomorrow Tuesday November 16, 2021, in Espoo, Finland. The aim of the day is to provide information and additional insight on Citycon's strategy, development projects and operational focus areas. The financial targets of the company remain intact.

The presentations will start on November 16, 2021 at 12.00 CET and will end by 14.00 CET. The event can be followed live at www.citycon.com/cmd2021. The presentations are available on the same page.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

