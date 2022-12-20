Citycon has successfully completed the transaction to divest two non-core centres in Norway

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has successfully completed the transaction (published on 29 November 2022) to sell two non-core shopping centres in Norway for approximately NOK 1250 million (approximately EUR 120.8 million). Both assets are unencumbered, and the gross purchase price is within 2.5% of Q4/2021 book values. According to the agreement, Citycon divested Sjøsiden centre in Horten and Down Town in Porsgrunn to Scala Eiendom AS. The signing took place on 29 November 2022 and transaction was closed on 20 December 2022. The proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay debt and to further strengthen Citycon's investment grade balance sheet.

