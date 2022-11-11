Citycon has signed four lease agreements with LPP - new fashion stores to open in three centres

HELSINKI, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has signed lease agreements with LPP Finland for the arrival of the group's two fashion brands in Lippulaiva, Trio and Iso Omena. Sinsay will be opened in both Lippulaiva and Trio soon at the beginning of the year. Cropp stores will be opened in Iso Omena and Trio over next spring and summer.

The youth focused Sinsay fashion chain will broaden the fashion selections of Lippulaiva and Trio at the beginning of the year. The size of the store in Lippulaiva, located in Espoo, will be approximately 900 square metres and the size of the store in Trio, located in Lahti, will be approximately 800 square metres. Trio's Sinsay is the first store of the LPP Group owned brand in Finland outside of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area.

Inspired by social media and the young influencers of the fashion world, the clothing brand offers the latest fashion trends for the whole family at a reasonable price. In addition to fashion, Sinsay's product selection also includes home decorations, makeup and skincare products.

Also representing youth-focused, urban style, Cropp is coming to Trio and Iso Omena. The size of the Cropp store that will be opened in Iso Omena in spring will be over 700 square metres, and the size of the Cropp store that will be opened in Trio in summer will be approximately 500 square metres.

The Sinsay and Cropp store chains belong to LPP Group, whose other well-known brands include Reserved, House and Mohito. Founded in 1991, LPP is a Polish clothing company that employs over 24,000 people. The group has over 1,700 stores in nearly 40 countries all over the world.

"Opening the stores in Citycon shopping centres has been an important and strategical decision, as we wish to be closer to our customers. We want to open our stores in the best business locations and find customers interested in fashion in both big and small cities," emphasizes Managing Director at LPP Finland Kaidi Kask.

"We are very happy about the lease agreements we have signed with LPP Finland. It is great to get to start cooperation with them on the Finnish market as well. There have already been LPP Group's fashion stores for years in the Citycon centres in Estonia, Rocca al Mare and Kristiine keskus. Signing several simultaneous lease agreements also shows our ability to offer to brands many excellent places of business in Finland and all of our countries of operation," says Jussi Vyyryläinen, Vice President, Leasing.

Investor relations:

Sakari Järvelä, VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Telephone +358 50 387 8180

sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Further information:

Jussi Vyyryläinen, Vice President, Leasing, Citycon

Tel. +358 (0)40 589 4448

jussi.vyyrylainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/211026-isoomena-pieni,c3112988 211026 isoomena pieni

SOURCE Citycon Oyj