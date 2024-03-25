Citycon has published its 2023 Sustainability Accounts featuring the company's refined sustainability strategy

CITYCON OYJ Corporate Press Release 25 March 2024 at 9:30

HELSINKI, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's 2023 Sustainability Accounts have been published today, reflecting the impact of its updated sustainability strategy. The highlights of the year include the transformation of some of our centres into robust transportation hubs with a strong emphasis on green mobility. The introduction of state-of-the-art technology, including AI, mark the company's commitment to energy efficiency. An all-time-high of 1,100 community engagement initiatives across the centres is a testament of Citycon's efforts in creating sustainable communities.

Citycon updated its sustainability strategy in May 2023, now containing six focus areas that enable the company to effectively work towards its ambitious long-term goals. Existing sustainability areas have been refined, and two new ones introduced: 'Sustainable Value Chain' and 'Circularity & Natural Resources.' These targets highlight the importance of preserving scarce natural resources and vulnerable biodiversity for future generations.

Citycon promotes environmentally friendly mobility and sustainable access to all our centres. 100% of our centres are accessible by public transport, and 2023 was highlighted by Lippulaiva in Espoo and Oasen in Bergen getting even stronger as sustainable transportation hubs. Lippulaiva began to fully function as a transportation hub, with both the metro station and the new bus terminal being open for the entire year. The light rail at Oasen was operational for its first full year, making the centre a green mobility hub also connected to the bus terminal and a new tunnel for bicycles.

During 2023, Citycon focused on improving ESG data management and optimising building automation by piloting an AI based service to increase the energy efficiency at the centres. The state-of-the-art tools will be significant in our efforts for quality and efficient operations in the future.

"We are fully committed to deliver on our ambitious sustainability goals, namely carbon neutrality by 2030 and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 1.5°C Paris goal. Our refined sustainable strategy underlines our commitment to the long-term sustainability promises, and I am pleased about the progress we have made across our centres during the year. I want to highlight the efforts of our team and our partners, who work passionately to enable the company to reach its sustainability goals," says Henrica Ginström, COO (CEO elect at Citycon).

In 2023, Citycon was for the third consecutive year named among Europe's Climate Leader companies by Financial Times and Statista for its efforts to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions.

The Sustainability Accounts provide information on sustainability topics that matter the most to Citycon and its stakeholders, describes the company's environmental and social performance, as well as sustainability highlights in 2023. The Sustainability Accounts also include an interview with the CEO as well as many real-life examples of our sustainability work.

In addition, Citycon has also published its annual Green Financing Allocation of Proceeds and Impact Report 2023, which integrates the company's sustainability targets with its financing activities. The report is available on Citycon's website at https://www.citycon.com/investors/financing/green-financing.

The Sustainability Accounts is attached to this release and is also available on the company's website at https://www.citycon.com/sustainability/sustainability-accounts

