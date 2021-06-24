Citycon Group updates the terms of its EMTN programme

HELSINKI, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Citycon Group has updated the terms of its Euro Medium Term Note programme ("Programme") by increasing the size to EUR 2,500,000,000. The original Programme was established by Citycon Treasury B.V. on 18 July 2017, and any notes issued under the Programme by Citycon Treasury B.V. benefit from a guarantee by Citycon Oyj. Following the most recent update of the Programme today, 24 June 2021, both Citycon Oyj and Citycon Treasury B.V can act as an issuer of the notes issued under the Programme. Otherwise the terms of the Programme remain unchanged.

The Central Bank of Ireland has today, 24 June 2021, approved the updates to the Offering Circular for the Programme which will be available on the website of the Central Bank of Ireland at https://www.centralbank.ie/.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

