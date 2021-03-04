Citycon Group successfully places a EUR 350 million Green Bond

HELSINKI, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 4 March 2021 at 18:30 hrs

Citycon Group has successfully placed a EUR 350 million green bond (the "Bond"). The issuer of the Bond is Citycon Treasury B.V. and the guarantor is Citycon Oyj. The 7-year senior unsecured fixed rate EUR-denominated Bond matures on 12 March 2028 and pays a fixed coupon of 1.625%.

The bond is issued under the issuer's EUR 1,500,000,000 EMTN programme dated 26 March 2020 and supplemented on 11 November 2020 and 1 March 2021. Citycon Treasury B.V. will apply for the Bond to be admitted to the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin) and to trade on its regulated market. The bond will be rated by S&P, Moody's and Fitch in line with the corporate ratings.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used to finance and re-finance Eligible Green Assets and Projects in accordance with Citycon's established Green Finance Framework (GFF). Citycon expects to apply a portion of the net proceeds of the issue to purchasing certain euro-denominated bonds issued by the Citycon Group which are validly tendered and accepted for purchase in accordance with the tender offers launched by Citycon on 3 March 2021.

Citycon's green financing framework reflects practices that support the transition to a sustainable and low carbon economy through the development of green assets. Proceeds allocated in accordance with the framework will be used to finance or re-finance eligible green assets in categories green buildings, energy efficiency, renewable energy or waste management.

CFO and Executive Vice President Eero Sihvonen: "The demand for the bond was extremely strong with an orderbook close to five times over-subscribed, and we therefore decided to enlarge the size of the issue to 350 million from the original issue size of 300 million euros. We are delighted to see that the spreads have returned to pre-covid levels, which allowed Citycon to issue the bond with a very attractive coupon of 1.625%. The new issue premium is one of the lowest for any corporate Eurobond in 2021 and the coupon is the second lowest in the company's history. This once again highlights the quality of our credit and our access to the capital market. As a result of this successful issuance, our debt maturity profile is significantly improved, refinancing risk is further reduced and net liquidity improved as we aim to use the net proceeds to partially pay back the bond maturing 2022 and pay down other short-term debt.

Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Nordea Bank and OP Corporate Bank acted as Active Joint Bookrunners and SEB and Swedbank acted as Passive Joint Bookrunners.

For further information, please contact:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358 50 557 9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com



Laura Jauhiainen

Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

