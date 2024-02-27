Citycon Group intends to issue a euro-denominated green bond

NOT TO BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED IN OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (TOGETHER THE 'UNITED STATES'), AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

HELSINKI, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Group intends to issue a euro-denominated senior unsecured bond approximately with a maturity of 5 years in an amount of around EUR 300 million. The bond would be offered to institutional investors and would be issued by Citycon Treasury B.V. and guaranteed by Citycon Oyj. Citycon Treasury B.V. would apply for the bond to be admitted to the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin) and to trading on its regulated market. The bond would be issued under the issuer's EUR 2,500,000,000 EMTN programme dated 10 November 2023, and supplemented on 26 February 2024.

All net proceeds from any potential bond issue would be used to refinance existing debt and for such general corporate purposes of the Group that meet Citycon's green financing framework requirements, which enables Citycon to integrate sustainability objectives in its financing activities. The issuance is a part of Citycon Group's refinancing transaction, and Citycon expects to apply a portion of the net proceeds of any potential issue to purchasing certain euro-denominated bonds issued by the Citycon Group which are validly tendered and accepted for purchase in accordance with the tender offer launched by Citycon on 27 February 2024.

Citycon's green financing framework reflects practices that support the transition to a sustainable and low carbon economy through the development of green assets. Proceeds allocated in accordance with the framework will be used to finance or re-finance eligible green assets in categories green buildings, energy efficiency, renewable energy or waste management.

Citycon Group has mandated Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Nordea Bank, OP Corporate Bank, SEB and Swedbank as Joint Lead Managers.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone +358 50 387 8180

sakari.jarvela@citycon.com



Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.0 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.



Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



www.citycon.com

Important regulatory notice

