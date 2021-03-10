Citycon Group announces final results of tender offer

HELSINKI, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Inside information 10 March 2021 at 16:40 hrs

Citycon Treasury B.V. (the Offeror and the New Notes Issuer) announces the final results of its previously announced invitation to holders (the Noteholders) of its €254,883,000 2.375 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2022 (ISIN: XS1291367313 / Common Code: 129136731) (the Notes) to tender their Notes for cash in accordance with the procedures and subject to the terms and conditions described in the tender offer memorandum dated 3 March 2021 (the Tender Offer Memorandum) (such invitation, the Tender Offer). Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms in the Tender Offer Memorandum.



On 4 March 2021, the New Notes Issuer priced its €350,000,000 1.625 per cent. Green Guaranteed Notes due 2028 (the New Notes). The New Notes are unconditionally guaranteed by Citycon Oyj. Application will be made for the New Notes to be admitted to listing and trading on the Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin. The New Notes are expected to settle on 12 March 2021 (the Payment Date).



Final tender results



The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., Central European time, on 9 March 2021 (the Expiration Deadline). As of the Expiration Deadline, according to the information provided by Lucid Issuer Services Limited (the Tender Agent), €93,145,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer.



Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the Financing Condition and all of the General Conditions, the Offeror is pleased to announce that it accepts for purchase Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer as follows:

Description of the Notes Principal Amount Outstanding at launch of the Tender Offer ISIN / Common Code Aggregate Nominal Amount of the Notes validly tendered Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate Pro-Ration Factor Purchase Yield Purchase Price Accrued Interest1) Aggregate Nominal Amount of the Notes Outstanding after the Payment Date 2.375 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2022 €254,883,000 XS1291367313 / 129136731 €93,145,000 -0.500 per cent. Not Applicable 0.000 per cent. 103.006 per cent. €11.52 €161,738,000

1) Represents amounts per €1,000 in nominal amount of the Notes.

Payment Date



Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the Financing Condition and all of the General Conditions, the payment of the Purchase Price and Accrued Interest for Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Offeror pursuant to the Tender Offer will be on the Payment Date.

Notes repurchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Tender Offer will be immediately cancelled and will not be re-issued. Notes which have not been validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will remain outstanding after the Payment Date.



Dealer Managers



Danske Bank A/S, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Nordea Bank Abp and OP Corporate Bank plc (together, the Dealer Managers) are acting as Dealer Managers.



Espoo, 10 March 2021



CITYCON OYJ



For further information, please contact:



Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358 50 557 9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com



Laura Jauhiainen

Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com



Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.



www.citycon.com

Requests for information in relation to the Tender Offer should be directed to:

THE DEALER MANAGERS

Danske Bank A/S2-12 Holmens Kanal DK-1092 Copenhagen Denmark



Attention: Debt Capital MarketsTelephone: +45 33 64 88 51 Email: liabilitymanagement@danskebank.dk Deutsche Bank AktiengesellschaftMainzer Landstraβe 11-17 60329 Frankfurt am Main Germany



Attention: Liability Management GroupTelephone: +44 (0)20 7545 8011 Nordea BankAbp c/o Nordea Danmark filial af Nordea Bank AbpGrønjordsvej 10DK-2300 Copenhagen DenmarkAttention: Nordea Liability Management Telephone: +45 61 61 29 96 Email: NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com OP Corporate Bank plcGebhardinaukio 1 FI-00510 HelsinkiFinland



Attention: Liability Management Email: liabilitymanagement@op.fi

Requests for information in relation to the procedures for tendering Notes and participating in the Tender Offer and the submission of an electronic instruction should be directed to the Tender Agent:

THE TENDER AGENT

Lucid Issuer Services Limited

Tankerton Works

12 Argyle Walk

London WC1H 8HAUnited KingdomAttention: Mu-yen Lo / Jacek Kusion

Telephone: +44 (0)20 7704 0880

Email: citycon@lucid-is.com

SOURCE Citycon Oyj