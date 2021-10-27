Citycon divests Columbus retail centre in Finland

HELSINKI, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has signed an agreement to sell a necessity-based retail centre Columbus located in Helsinki, Finland to a Nordic real estate investor, NREP. The gross purchase price amounts to approximately EUR 106.2 million, which corresponds to Q3/2021 valuation, but is approximately 10 MEUR above the Q4/2020 valuation. The transaction is estimated to close during Q4/2021.



"Columbus demonstrates Citycon´s ability to create additional value through active asset management at every stage of the property life cycle. During Citycon´s ownership, Columbus has been transformed to a grocery-anchored urban hub, which has also been reflected in its increase in value. Furthermore, the transaction highlights the attractiveness of high-quality, Nordic real estate assets to investors. Following our recent near-term debt redemptions, we are investigating using some proportion of the proceeds to repurchase shares as given our share price is trading at a significant discount to EPRA NRV," says F. Scott Ball, Citycon's CEO.



Citycon´s advisor in the transaction was MREC Oy.



