Citycon Decided on a Quarterly Distribution

CITYCON OYJ Inside information 17 March 2020 at 16:55 hrs

ESPOO, Finland, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting 2020, that a dividend of EUR 0.05 per share be distributed from retained earnings and an equity repayment of EUR 0.1125 per share be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the company. The dividend and equity repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend and equity repayment 19 March 2020. The dividend and equity repayment will be paid on 31 March 2020.

Following the asset distribution on 31 March 2020, the remaining asset distribution authorisation of Citycon's Board of Directors is EUR 0.4875 per share. The authorisation is valid until the opening of the Annual General Meeting 2021.

Espoo, 17 March 2020

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

