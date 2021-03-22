Citycon decided on a quarterly distribution

HELSINKI, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Inside information 22 March 2021 at 18:45 hrs

The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting 2021, that a dividend of EUR 0.05 per share be distributed from retained earnings and an equity repayment of EUR 0.075 per share be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the company. The dividend and equity repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend and equity repayment 24 March 2021. The dividend and equity repayment will be paid on 31 March 2021.



Following the asset distribution on 31 March 2021, the remaining asset distribution authorisation of Citycon's Board of Directors is EUR 0.375 per share. The authorisation is valid until the opening of the Annual General Meeting 2022.



Espoo, 22 March 2021



For further information, please contact:

Laura Jauhiainen

Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com



Eero Sihvonen

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel. +358 50 557 9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com



