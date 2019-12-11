Citycon Decided on a Quarterly Distribution

HELSINKI, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting 2019, that an equity repayment of EUR 0.1625 per share be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the company. The equity repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the equity repayment 19 December 2019. The equity repayment will be paid on 30 December 2019.

Following the asset distribution on 30 December 2019, Citycon Oyj has distributed a total dividend and equity repayment of EUR 0.65 per share during the year 2019 and the Board of Directors has fully exercised the asset distribution authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting.

Espoo, 11 December 2019

CITYCON OYJ



Citycon Oyj is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the number one shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon Oyj has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. stock exchange.

For more information about Citycon Oyj, please visit www.citycon.com.

