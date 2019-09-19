Citycon Decided on a Quarterly Distribution

HELSINKI, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting 2019, that an equity repayment of EUR 0.1625 per share be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the company. The equity repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the equity repayment 23 September 2019. The equity repayment will be paid on 30 September 2019.



Following the asset distribution on 30 September 2019, Citycon Oyj has distributed a total dividend and equity repayment of EUR 0.4875 per share during the year 2019 and the remaining authorisation of Citycon's Board of Directors is EUR 0.1625 per share.



Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.



