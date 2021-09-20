Citycon decided on a quarterly distribution

HELSINKI, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting 2021, that an equity repayment of EUR 0.125 per share will be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the company. The equity repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the repayment 22 September 2021. The equity repayment will be paid on 30 September 2021.



Following the asset distribution on 30 September 2021, Citycon Oyj has distributed a total dividend and equity repayment of EUR 0.375 per share during the year 2021 and the remaining authorisation of Citycon's Board of Directors is EUR 0.125 per share.



For further information, please contact:



Eero Sihvonen, Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel. +358 50 557 9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com



Laura Jauhiainen

Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com



About Citycon:

Citycon is a leading owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space, and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.



