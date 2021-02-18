Citycon Board's asset distribution proposal to the Annual General Meeting

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 18 February 2021 at 09:05 hrs

HELSINKI, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 March 2021 of the asset distribution as follows.

The Board of Directors proposes that based on the balance sheet to be adopted for the financial period ended on 31 December 2020, no dividend is distributed by a resolution of the Annual General Meeting.

Nonetheless, the Board of Directors proposes that the Board of Directors be authorized to decide in its discretion on the distribution of dividend and assets from the invested unrestricted equity fund in the manner set forth below.

Based on this authorization, the maximum total amount of dividend to be distributed shall not exceed EUR 0.05 per share and the maximum total amount of equity repayment distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund shall not exceed EUR 0.45 per share. Based on the current total number of issued shares in the company, the authorization would equal to a maximum of EUR 8,899,926.25 in dividend and a maximum of EUR 80,099,336.25 in equity repayment.

The authorization is valid until the opening of the next Annual General Meeting.Unless the Board of Directors decides otherwise for a justified reason, the authorization will be used to distribute dividend and/or equity repayment four times during the period of validity of the authorization. In this case, the Board of Directors will make separate resolutions on each distribution of the dividend and/or equity repayment so that the preliminary record and payment dates will be as stated below. Citycon shall make separate announcements of such Board resolutions.

Preliminary payment date Preliminary record date 31 March 2021 24 March 2021 30 June 2021 21 June 2021 30 September 2021 22 September 2021 30 December 2021 16 December 2021

The dividend and/or equity repayment based on the resolution of the Board of Directors will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the dividend and/or equity repayment.

Citycon publishes the notice to the Annual General Meeting as a stock exchange release and on the company's website separately.

Espoo, 18 February 2021



CITYCON OYJ

Board of Directors



For further information, please contact:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358 50 557 9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com



Laura Jauhiainen

Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com





This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-board-s-asset-distribution-proposal-to-the-annual-general-meeting,c3289236

SOURCE Citycon Oyj