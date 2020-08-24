Citycon announces several new municipality tenants to help serve the local community

CITYCON OYJ Press Release 24 August 2020

HELSINKI, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first half year of 2020, Citycon has signed or agreed long term leases with municipality and health care tenants across the Nordics for a total of 10,900 square meters.

We are happy to be able to provide accessible public services to make people's everyday life easier. By diversifying our offering to the customers with more service, we create service destinations and secure a steady customer flow to our centres. These are long term tenants and a significant part of our Citycon strategy says F Scott Ball, CEO at Citycon.

Citycon's strategy focuses on locally optimized urban hubs and a tenant mix which is heavily grounded on municipality and grocery anchor tenants to bring resilience to the portfolio. This is reflected in a fast recovery of footfall since the outburst of the pandemic, with 95 percent of the shopping centre visitors having already returned.

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

