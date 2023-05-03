Citycon among Europe's Climate Leaders for the third consecutive year according to Financial Times

CITYCON OYJ Corporate Press Release 3 May 2023 at 10:00 hours

HELSINKI, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon is once again among Europe's Climate Leader companies according to Financial Times and German research company Statista. Citycon is the only Finnish real estate company included on the list and is in the top third of all European companies regardless of the sector.

Financial Times and research company Statista's prestigious list recognizes European companies that have reduced greenhouse gas emissions most in relation to their revenues during 2016–2021.

"At Citycon we have set ambitious targets for emission reduction, and we are happy to be named among Europe's Climate Leaders for the third consecutive year. This is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team," says Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen, Chief Information Officer and responsible for sustainability at Citycon.

Statista has for the third year reviewed public data of approximately 2,000 European companies. The final list comprises companies across Europe that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity, that is their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue – and for the first time considered climate-related commitments such as collaboration with CDP and Science Based Targets initiative, and transparency on Scope 3 emissions.

According to The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), greenhouse gas emissions are growing in all business sectors despite current actions to limit global warming to 1,5°C. Strong emission reductions are required to succeed, and this is why Citycon was the first real estate company in Finland to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Citycon commits to continue reducing greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 1,5°C Paris goal and received target validation from SBTi, which is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The opening of Lippulaiva centre in Espoo, Finland, is a shining example of the Citycon's commitment to sustainability. Lippulaiva became the world's first centre to be awarded Smart Building's Gold certificate. Lippulaiva also has received the LEED Gold environmental certificate.

"We own and develop 33 centres in the Nordic region where we strive to have a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Lippulaiva is a great example of our ambitions on sustainability. The centre is a mixed-use, urban hub that was carbon-neutral in terms of energy consumption from day one. The energy solutions include geoenergy, solar photovoltaic (PV) energy on the roof and façade, as well as smart management of electricity consumption," says Simola-Laaksonen.

For further information:

Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen

Chief Information Officer

Telephone +358 20 766 4461

kirsi.simola-laaksonen@citycon.com

Investor Relations:

Sakari Järvelä,

VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Telephone +358 50 387 8180

sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.3 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com/

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/002-lippulaiva-aerial-photos-10-2022-small,c3173906 002 Lippulaiva aerial photos 10-2022 small

SOURCE Citycon Oyj