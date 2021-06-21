City Index Congratulates Saracens on RFU Championship Win

LONDON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Index today congratulates Saracens on their 117-15 RFU Championship Win over the Ealing Trailfinders at StoneX stadium. This exciting championship win also secured Saracens a return to the premier league next season.

Giles Watts, SVP & Regional Business Director for the UK & EU at City Index, commented, "This is a terrific conclusion to an exciting first season as a partner of Saracens. Congrats to all Saracens' players, coaches and staff for a great season and thank you to those players that took part in the Trading Places competition."

This major win caps off a strong start to the partnership between City Index and Saracens who have worked together across a number of initiatives over the past year including the Trading Places competition. The seven-week battle had ten men and women's Saracens players test their skills in the high stakes' world of virtual trading. Aled Davies was recognized as the winner of the Trading Places competition with a final balance of £12,747 earning him the £20,000 prize which he split into two equal donations of £10,000 to the Encephalitis Society & Saracens Foundation respectively.

Watts concluded, "Davies considered himself a "massive outsider" in that very first interview before the competition started. It has been great fun watching these athletes compete on such a different playing field."

City Index looks forward to seeing Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Mako Vunipola and Elliot Daly compete in the Lions Tour this summer.

About City Index

City Index is a global Spread Betting, FX and CFD Trading provider based in the heart of London and a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SNEX). With over 12,000 markets to choose from across Forex, Indices, Shares and Commodities, our clients have access to a wide range of global markets. City Index helps traders grow, giving them the tools they need to improve their trading skills. The Company is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and is committed to providing a market-leading service based on fair and transparent prices along with comprehensive customer support. City Index is also the proud lead partner of the Saracens, one of Europe's most successful rugby clubs.

To learn more about City Index, please visit: https://www.cityindex.co.uk/

Media Contacts

Oli Shapley

Saracens Rugby Club

OliShapley@saracens.net

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for StoneX Group Inc.)

+1 646 859 5951

jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

SOURCE City Index