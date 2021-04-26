City Index & Saracens kick off #TradingPlaces Competition

The competitors will be trading places and stepping into the shoes of the retail traders that use City Index's industry leading trading platforms every day, and just like City Index users, each Saracens player brings a unique approach and experience level to the competition. While several of the ten competitors are new to trading, players like Jackson Wray have some previous trading experience. In pure Saracens style the competition between the players will be real, but each will be using a demo account with a starting balance of £10,000 in virtual funds. To level the playing field each player will have access to all of City Index's educational tools, research, and customer support throughout the duration of the competition.

The starting 10 for the competition will be:

1) Jackson Wray 6) Alex Lewington 2) Aled Davies 7) Deborah Fleming 3) Richard Barrington 8) Lotte Clapp 4) Mike Rhodes 9) Sydney Gregson 5) Vincent Koch 10) Emma Swords

Giles Watts, SVP & Regional Business Director for the UK & EU at City Index, commented, "We're excited that we're able to work with the Saracens to create a competition that will allow these players to showcase their skills outside of rugby but also showcase the opportunities trading can offer while further educating the competitors and those following the competition on how to develop effective trading skills and strategies. We look forward to seeing how the players leverage our leading trading solutions and educational tools to develop a winning strategy."

The guidelines of the competition are detailed below:

Players will be trading from a demo account with starting funds £10,000 in virtual funds.

Players will be trading from April to June across a wide range of financial markets.

League table position will be based on their account balance and updated weekly here.

For the Winner with the highest trading account balance at the end of the competition, £20,000 will be donated by City Index to the charity of their choice.

For the Loser with the lowest account balance, the ignominious Wooden Spoon!

"We're excited to bring the Saracens competitive drive to a new contest beyond the pitch, hopefully learning a new skill along the way" said Jackson Wray, Saracens Back Row. "We'll see which one of us gets the glory of being named best club trader and more importantly the money for charity. I for one, do not plan on coming in last as I don't want to get that bloody wooden spoon!"

You can follow the latest trading competition updates on social media by following @cityindexuk (Instagram & Facebook) and @CityIndex (twitter).

If you want to learn more about City Index's platform and try out your own demo account to trade alongside the players, please visit: www.cityindex.co.uk/Saracens/trading-places

