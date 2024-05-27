Citrus Aurantium Extract Market Soars to USD 5.7 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Weight Loss, Beauty, and Pharma Demand

Future Market Insights reports a surging citrus aurantium extract market, driven by the growing demand for weight-loss products, natural bodybuilding supplements, and organic beauty solutions. The increasing use of the extract in pharmaceuticals due to its potential health benefits further bolsters market growth. The United States holds the largest market share, with South Korea exhibiting the fastest growth rate.

NEWARK, Del., May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The citrus aurantium extract market value is expected to rise from USD 3.9 billion in 2024 to USD 5.7 billion by 2034. Global sales are anticipated to soar at a CAGR of 3.8% over the next decade.

The citrus aurantium extract market is reaching new heights. With people paying more attention to their appearance, products and services associated with weight reduction and aesthetics are widely bought.

Obesity, which has had a massive population in its clasp, is goading consumers to buy appetite suppressants and weight-loss-aiding products. The use of citrus aurantium extract, the scientific name for bitter orange, in these products, is consequently raising the market's value.

Bodybuilding supplement manufacturers are also incorporating bitter orange for its organic ingredients and perceived benefits. A large portion of fitness enthusiasts is also keen on consuming organically made supplements. Thus promoting the use of bitter oranges.

The essential oil sector is also embracing the use of bitter orange extract due to its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties. Salons and spas are thus incorporating the use of bitter orange to rejuvenate and refresh the customers.

Widening applications of citrus aurantium extract in the pharmaceutical sector are likely to boost sales growth. Due to the useful properties of bitter orange extract, it is recommended to restrict the growth of cancer and degenerative cells. These properties are imparted by the presence of flavonoids, phenolics, vitamins, and essential oils.

More research is going on to prove the benefits of citrus aurantium extract to increase its application for rehabilitation purposes. This is likely to benefit the industry during the assessment period.

The citrus aurantium extract market is set to total USD 5.7 billion by 2034.

by 2034. By application, the essential oil segment accounted for a share of 34% in 2023.

Based on end use, the pharmaceutical sector is poised to record a CAGR of 3.4% through 2034.

The United States is set to experience a 4.2% CAGR through 2034.

is set to experience a 4.2% CAGR through 2034. Sales in the United Kingdom are predicted to total USD 229.7 million by 2034.

are predicted to total by 2034. South Korea is projected to register a CAGR of 6% between 2024 and 2034.

"Players are promoting the health benefits and responsible use of citrus aurantium extract to increase its acceptance among consumers."- says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key players are concentrating on achieving consistent quality standardization and control. This involves the execution of stricter manufacturing processes and providing standardized extracts with certain p-synephrine content.

Participants are targeting certain citrus aurantium extract variations customized for specific uses. This involves the optimization of extracts for pharmaceutical applications, cosmetic uses, or weight management supplements based on desired properties.

Players are educating consumers about the various benefits of using citrus aurantium extract while emphasizing responsible use and promoting its benefits as opposed to synthetic alternatives.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed and unbiased analysis of the global citrus aurantium extract market, presenting historical demand data for the years 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the years 2024 to 2034.

The study provides compelling industry insights based on application (essential oil, appetite suppressant, and weight loss aid, among others) and end use (pharmaceutical, food, and personal care, among others) across several regions.

