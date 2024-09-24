Citrosuco, ECCON, and Reservas Votorantim to Present Brazil's First Carbon Credit Methodology for Agribusiness at Climate Week in New York

Companies present the PSA Carbon Agro Perene methodology at the largest annual climate event, on September 25th, in USA

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrosuco, the world's largest orange juice producer, in partnership with ECCON Environmental Solutions and Reservas Votorantim, will present PSA Carbon Agro Perene, a new Payment for Environmental Services (PSA) methodology, during Climate Week NYC, the largest annual climate event. The presentation will be held on September 25th, in New York City, USA.

Under the theme "Production and Conservation: A Virtuous Cycle Towards Sustainability", the presentation will address the value generated by sustainable production and environmental services in Brazilian agribusiness. Key speakers will include Marcelo Abud, CEO of Citrosuco; Clauber de Andrade, CLCAO at Citrosuco; Orlando Nastri, Head of ESG at Citrosuco; David Canassa, CEO of Reservas Votorantim; Yuri Rugai Marinho, CEO of ECCON; and Marcelo Stabile, Carbon Manager at ECCON.

The PSA Carbon Agro Perene initiative aims to ensure the provision of Environmental Services by remunerating rural landowners, generating community benefits, and addressing urgent needs related to climate change mitigation, greenhouse gas emissions neutrality, and sustainable food production.

Combating climate change is a key pillar of Citrosuco's ESG strategy. The company has set important goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in scopes 1 and 2, aiming for a 28% reduction by 2030.

"We are dedicated to developing solutions that position Citrosuco as an industry leader in ESG practices. With ambitious goals, we continuously seek and explore new opportunities. The partnership to create the PSA Carbon Agro Perene is a significant step towards our goals, reinforcing our commitment to society," said Marcelo Abud, CEO of Citrosuco.

How PSA Carbon Agro Perene works

PSA Carbon Agro Perene is a program with valuation, constitution, and payment for Environmental Services and the constitution of Carbon Credits Plus (C+) on properties with preserved or conserved native areas and areas designated for perennial crop production according to good practices that favor greenhouse gas emission neutrality.

The remuneration of producers is based on the valuation of Environmental Services, derived from Ecosystem Indicators and Good Agricultural Practices Indicators. To achieve this, service provision metrics such as forest conservation, maintenance and improvement of water quality, habitat maintenance for biodiversity (fauna and flora), ecosystem maintenance, provision of infrastructure for good agricultural practices, among others, are applied.

PSA Carbon Agro Perene methodology is available for public consultation. Learn more at: https://www.citrosuco.com.br/carbon/

