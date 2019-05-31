Citron Hygiene LP completes follow up acquisition in the UK

TORONTO, Ontario, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Citron Hygiene LP (Citron) has entered the washroom services market in the UK having acquired 1st Class Hygiene (1st Class) from the Fantham family, headquartered in Leicestershire, England. The acquisition closed on May 1st, 2019. 1st Class has been operating for over twenty years and provides a comprehensive range of washroom hygiene, pest control services and related products.

This is Citron's second acquisition within the UK. In July 2018, Citron acquired Admiral Cleaning Services Limited also based out of Leicestershire, England. With Admiral, an industry leading facility supply distributor, 1st Class now provides the infrastructure to expand washroom and pest control services to an expanded group of customers, building out a wonderfully robust offering for this market. Both entities have now been rolled up into Citron Hygiene UK Limited. "We are excited to be executing on our global vision and welcome 1st Class to the Citron team" Peter Farrell, CEO of Citron stated. "With this acquisition comes the opportunity to welcome a new group of Team Members who are very experienced in the service industry and provides a great foundation for Citron to grow its innovative washroom and pest control platforms in the UK."

On behalf of the Fantham family, Paul Fantham noted, "As we looked to expand our business in the UK, we were introduced to Peter and the extended Citron team and couldn't help but feel excited about their plans, both in the UK and globally. Citron became the obvious choice for our family to partner with." Both Paul and Philip Fantham will join Citron in leadership roles within Citron's UK organization and be an integral part of building the Citron's brand within the UK.

About Citron Hygiene

Citron Hygiene is a leading provider of commercial Washroom & Food Service Hygiene, Pest Control Solutions, as well as a broad range of Chemical and other Facility-based Products & Services. With over 40 years of extensive industry experience, we are headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with offices across Canada, the United States, and the UK.

Citron Hygiene is committed to Building healthy spaces™ by combining proprietary products and processes, certified and dedicated staff, and trusted, best-in-class vendor-partners to deliver unparalleled, holistic health and hygiene solutions. The design and delivery of everything we do, reflects our deep understanding of commercial facilities, our singular focus on customer needs and goals, and our abiding respect for the environment and its sustainability.

