Citric Acid Market to Reach $7,028.2 Million, by 2032 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The citric acid market is expected to witness notable growth owing to its wide application as a preservative, flavoring agent, taste enhancer, and pH balancer in the food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industry. An increase in the usage of citric acid in the food & beverage industry, such as in bakeries, confectionery, sauces, condiments, and dressings is expected to fuel the market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Citric Acid Market by Form (Powder and Liquid), Gender (Male and Female), Application (Acidulant, Cleaning Agent, Binding Agent, Preservatives, and Others), Grade (Food, Industrial, and Pharmaceuticals) and End Use (Food & Beverages, Cleaning & Sanitation, Animal Feed, Personal Care, and Pharmaceuticals), Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the citric acid market was valued at $4,081.7 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $7,028.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/39970

Prime determinants of growth

The citric acid market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for packaged food and beverages products and rise in demand for organic food additives. However, fluctuating costs and availability of raw materials and dental issues related to the consumption of citric acid enriched products restrict the market growth. Moreover, the introduction in technological advancement in the manufacturing of citric acid offers new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $4,081.7 million Market Size in 2032 $7,028.2 million CAGR 5.6 % No. of Pages in Report 584 Segments covered Form, Application, Grade, End Use, and Region Drivers - Increase in demand for packaged food and beverages products - Rise in demand for organic food additives - Growth and expansion of personal care and cosmetics industry. Opportunities - Technological advancements - Growing demand for citric acid-based cleaning products. Restraints - Citric acid leads to dental problems - Fluctuating costs and availability of raw materials

The powder segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on form, the powder segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than four-fifths of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its easy usage and wide available in the market.

Buy This Report (584 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3G2JNEM

The acidulant segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the acidulant segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than three-fifths of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the high usage in the food and beverages industry as a natural flavor enhancer.

The food segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of the grade, the food segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than two-thirds of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The increase in the growth rate of the global population propels the demand for food products in the market. Therefore, the requirement of food grade citric acid is high in the food & beverages industry as it helps to increase the shelf life of the product.

The food and beverages segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of the end use, the food and beverages segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than two-thirds of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The need for quality food-grade citric acid is high in the food and beverages industry as consumers are aware and conscious of maintaining proper health condition and seek food and beverage products made from good quality ingredients.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global citric acid market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is home to one of the largest food and beverages market. The food and beverages industry in this region is expanding rapidly because of the rise in living standards and increase in disposable money among customers. Therefore, the requirement of citric acid as a preservative and acidulant is high in the food and beverage industry.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/39970

Leading Market Players: -

Foodchem International Corporation

BASF SE

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Shandong Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Co. Ltd.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill, Incorporated

Citribel NV

Sucroal S.A.

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

F.B.C Industries, Inc.

Shandong Ensign Industry Co.,Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

RZBC Group Co., Ltd.

Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co, Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the citric acid market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Citric Acid Regulators Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Functional Acids Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Citrus Fiber Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2031

Lemon Juice Concentrated Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg