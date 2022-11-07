Citizen Services AI Market worth $41.0 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Study by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Citizen Services AI Market size is projected to register a CAGR of 44.5% during the forecast period, reaching USD 41.0 Billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 6.5 Billion in 2022, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Al and chatbots are being used by various government agencies to develop better citizen-centric experiences. As a result, citizens may receive the services they require whenever they need them, and government employees are relieved of many of the tedious responsibilities connected with gathering and processing the data related to citizen engagements.

By vertical, healthcare segment to register the highest CAGR during forecast period

The citizen services AI market has been segmented based on vertical into transportation, healthcare, government and public sector, energy & utilities, agriculture, and education and training. AI vendors across the globe provide a variety of healthcare application solutions, including automated medical diagnosis, automated analysis of medical tests, illness detection and screening, patient management systems, monitoring tools, and predictive healthcare diagnosis and disease prevention. All these healthcare solutions are expected to benefit the citizens and improve the experience of healthcare services. By vertical, the healthcare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 46.8% during the forecast period. This segment is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 51.7% in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period, reaching USD 1,709 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 213 million in 2022.

By deployment mode, cloud segment projected to register higher CAGR than on-premises segment

The citizen services AI market has been segmented based on deployment mode into cloud and on-premises. Cloud-based citizen services AI solutions help in maintaining a competitive edge by eliminating the administrative roadblocks of the supporting infrastructure, enabling organizations to focus on improving their competencies. By deployment mode, compared to on-premises, the cloud segment is projected to register a higher CAGR of 43.1% during the forecast period.

By organization size, large enterprises segment to lead market during forecast period

By organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to lead the citizen services AI market during the forecast period. In comparison to SMEs, large enterprises have shown more inclination toward advanced technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. Large organizations in the transportation, education, healthcare, and government & public sector verticals need artificial intelligence technology to identify patterns in data and utilize data to enhance their operation.

North America anticipated to account for largest market size during forecast period

Among the regions, North America is anticipated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The presence of several global players across the region would increase the demand for AI citizen service solutions for enhanced support and recommendation to government organizations. Factors such as the ease provided by AI citizen services, regulatory standards, advanced IT infrastructure, and the availability of technical expertise also lead to the rapid adoption of citizen services AI solutions in the region.

Key Players

Some of the major Citizen Services AI Market vendors are IBM (US), ServiceNow (US), AWS (US), NVIDIA (US), Microsoft (US), Intel (US), Alfresco (US), Waymo (US), Voyager Labs (US), Accenture (Ireland), Alibaba (China), Tencent (China), Pegasystems (US), Baidu (China), Automation Anywhere (US), OpenText (Canada), H2O.AI (US), and ADDO (Singapore).

