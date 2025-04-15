Citadel Completions Earns GACAR Part 145 Certification

LAKE CHARLES, La., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Completions ("Citadel") proudly announces its latest achievement of the General Authority of Civil Aviation Regulations (GACAR) Part 145 Repair Station certification. This milestone reinforces the company's position as a leader in the V/VVIP Aircraft service industry and opens opportunities to serve clients in Saudi Arabia with narrow and wide-body aircraft service offerings.

The GACA certification embodies the highest standards of compliance and quality in aviation, affirming Citadel's adherence to the stringent safety, operational, and maintenance requirements set forth by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia General Authority of Civil Aviation. With this certification, Citadel becomes only the third U.S.-based company to achieve the GACAR Part 145 approval, underscoring its technical expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence.

"This certification is more than just a milestone; it reflects years of strategic planning, strong partnerships, and an unwavering dedication to surpassing regulatory standards," said Noel Christen, VP of Operations at Citadel Completions. "Our ability to now deliver comprehensive nose-to-tail V/VVIP aircraft services to Saudi Arabia's elite aviation clientele underscores our commitment to quality and exceptional customer service."

The certification was the culmination of a monumental three-year effort, during which Citadel enhanced its systems and developed robust quality and safety frameworks. Reflecting a commitment to operational excellence, the company updated its Repair Station and Quality Manual (RSQM), introduced a comprehensive training program, and developed critical processes within its Safety Management System (SMS). The SMS implementation, which included adoption of the Web-Based Analysis Tool (WBAT), allows precise tracking and management of safety protocols, further ensuring compliance with GACAR Part 145 requirements.

"Achieving GACAR's certification is no small feat. This was not a supplement to existing certifications but a complete and thorough approval process from the ground up," Spencer Thorn, Quality Assurance Manager added. "The effort united our entire team and reinforced our culture of precision, quality, collaboration, and safety."

The recent certification adds to Citadel's extensive regulatory portfolio, which includes FAA, EASA, BCAA, CAA, DCAA, CAAT, GCAA, DCA, and QCAA. Citadel is also ISO 9001:2015/AS9110C and ISO 14001:2015 certified, as well as being an active members of ARSA, NBAA and MEBAA.

Citadel also proudly serves as an Authorized Dealer for Starlink Business Aviation Products and Support, an Airbus Corporate Jet Service Centre Network provider, and a Boeing Business Jets (BBJ) Licensed Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Center, and a BBJ 777-200/300 Completion Center, delivering tailored solutions for the most discerning clients.

For inquiries or service requests, please contact us at sales@citadelcompletions.com or call +1.337.240.5577.

About Citadel Completions

Citadel Completions specializes in bespoke V/VVIP aviation services and solutions, providing comprehensive narrow and wide-body aircraft cabin refurbishment, interior modification and upgrades, MRO services, and innovative design tailored for V/VVIP aircraft. Headquartered at Chennault International Airport (CWF), Louisiana, the company is a trusted global partner, recognized for precision craftsmanship and expertise in advanced biz liner service and solutions.

Media Contact

Michelle D. Savoy

msavoy@citadelcompletions.com

+1.337.263.5610

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2664521/Citadel_Completions_Logo.jpg