Cision Launches Integrated AI Suite Across Global CisionOne Platform, Transforming the PR Workflow with Built-in Intelligence

CHICAGO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, a global leader in consumer and media intelligence, today announced the launch of a powerful new suite of AI-driven capabilities in CisionOne—its award-winning global platform for PR and communications professionals.

At a time when 81% of PR professionals report mounting pressure to achieve more with fewer resources (2025 Cision x PR Week Comms Report), CisionOne's AI capabilities are purpose-built to meet the demands of modern PR. These enhancements introduce an AI Assistant and a suite of intelligent features designed to automate routine tasks, generate realtime insights, and help communicators focus on what matters most—storytelling, strategy, and stakeholder engagement.

"We've taken a thoughtful approach to applying AI in ways that directly address the real needs of PR and Communications teams—adding powerful tools that save time and create smarter workflows," said Dylan Vidal, Director of Global Product and Strategy for CisionOne. "These new AI capabilities go well beyond automation. We've embedded intuitive, adaptive AI directly into CisionOne to make a real difference to the busy day of Comms teams."

Seamless AI, Built for Communicators

Unlike complex tools that require steep learning curves or additional integrations, CisionOne delivers AI in a way that's natural, accessible and integrated. You don't need to be a data scientist—or even master Boolean search—to benefit from its powerful capabilities.

New AI-Powered Features Include:

Guided Conversational Assistant: Chat style interface helps users navigate, summarize, and analyze coverage seamlessly

Chat style interface helps users navigate, summarize, and analyze coverage seamlessly Smarter Search with Keyword Suggestions: Quickly build powerful media searches leveraging AI in realtime

Quickly build powerful media searches leveraging AI in realtime AI Summaries: Instantly generate concise, insight-driven recaps of media coverage for quick distribution organisation-wide.

Instantly generate concise, insight-driven recaps of media coverage for quick distribution organisation-wide. CisionOne React Score: Identify potentially harmful mentions in realtime and understand their impact.

Identify potentially harmful mentions in realtime and understand their impact. Personalized Pitch Writing & Timing: Craft compelling pitches in seconds, with data-backed guidance on optimal delivery times.

Developed using a combination of proprietary AI and strategic technology partnerships, these innovations reinforce CisionOne's position as the most complete, intelligent, and intuitive platform for earned media professionals. They also build on the momentum of Cision's expanding innovation strategy, as highlighted in our recent collaboration announcement with Google Cloud.

