Cision Announces Exclusive Platinum Sponsorship For PRSA 2019 International Conference

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision (NYSE: CISN), a leading global provider of earned media software and services, today announced it is the exclusive platinum sponsor of the PRSA 2019 International Conference. The conference, which takes place in San Diego from October 20 – 22, will bring together the leading minds in PR, communications and marketing. This year the theme is 'INSPIRE, INNOVATE, ENGAGE, INFLUENCE' and the conference will provide unparalleled information, strategies and tools for the new trends impacting the communications and PR industry.

As the exclusive platinum sponsor, Cision will co-host the Sunday night opening reception with PRSA San Diego, have an exhibit booth throughout the conference, and host a session with Jackson Family Wines about going beyond traditional PR.

"Cision was eager to partner with PRSA once again for their International Conference, as it continues to be an especially important event for the industry," said Erik Huddleston, Cision's President. "PRSA and Cision are both committed to the same goal – supporting PR and communications professionals. We look forward to seeing the range of insights and impact that this year's conference brings."

This year's International Conference provides an unparalleled opportunity for communications professionals to enhance their knowledge and skills, navigate change and advance their careers. Truly international in scope and offering nearly twice the learning opportunities than ever before, the Conference includes experts from across the globe and more than 140 presentations by speakers representing a diverse range of industries and sectors.

The PRSA 2019 International Conference includes 10 keynote presentations from influential newsmakers such as journalists Bob Woodward and Laura Ling; Microsoft communications executive Frank X. Shaw; former President of Mexico Vicente Fox and former First Lady Marta Sahagún de Fox; panels of executives from global agencies, multinational corporations and branches of the military, as well as networking events and an expansive exhibition hall.

For more information about the PRSA 2019 International Conference, or to register, visit apps.prsa.org/Conferences/InternationalConference/

About Cision

Cision Ltd (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 22 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision .

About PRSA

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is the nation's leading professional organization serving the communications community. PRSA is the principal advocate for industry excellence and ethical conduct and provides members lifelong learning opportunities and leading-edge resources to enhance professional connections and support them at every stage of their career. With more than 30,000 members, PRSA is collectively represented in all 50 states by more than 110 Chapters and 14 Professional Interest Sections, and on nearly 375 college and university campuses through its student organization, the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA). For more information, please visit www.prsa.org.

