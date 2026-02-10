Cisco Expands AgenticOps Innovations Across Portfolio

New AgenticOps capabilities in networking, security, and observability reimagine how to automate, scale, and simplify IT operations in the AI era.

News Summary:

Cisco advances AgenticOps as the operating model for modern IT.

New capabilities extend agentic‑driven operations with intelligent execution across networking, security, and observability.

New tools, skills, and platform enhancements equip organizations to meet the demands of the AI era, delivering reliability, accuracy, and control at scale.

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CISCO LIVE EMEA -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced new AgenticOps innovations for the AI era. First launched last year, AgenticOps is an agent-first IT operating model for autonomous action with built-in oversight. New capabilities unveiled today across networking, security, and observability further transform how IT teams operate at scale.

Cisco's AgenticOps: Modern Operations for IT

IT environments are increasingly distributed and dynamic, placing growing operational and security demands on already stretched teams. Addressing these demands requires a new operational model, one that enables intelligent execution while preserving the reliability, accuracy, and governance organizations require. Cisco's AgenticOps is built for this reality, providing the foundation to absorb operational complexity and operate effectively at scale.

"For teams responsible for operating and securing distributed networks and infrastructure, AgenticOps represents a profound and fundamental shift away from complexity," said Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco. "This is the true power of Cisco as a platform. By delivering agentic capabilities aligned to critical IT operations priorities, we're combining Cisco's unique cross‑domain visibility, purpose-built models, and governance together to supercharge teams."

Last year, Cisco introduced AgenticOps and redefined how AI is applied in networking to manage the growing complexity of modern IT operations. Powered by advanced AI and unified network data, including the Deep Network Model, solutions like Agentic Workflows and AI Canvas help IT teams troubleshoot faster and automate securely. Now, Cisco is extending agentic-driven operations across networking, security, and observability, delivering AgenticOps to support IT operations in cloud, on‑premises, air‑gapped industrial, enterprise, data center, and service provider environments.

Cisco's AgenticOps is informed by system‑wide awareness drawn from one of the industry's richest sources of cross‑domain telemetry across Cisco Networking, Security Cloud Control, Cisco Nexus One, Splunk, and more. By ingesting live signals from owned and unowned networks, security controls, applications, and collaboration platforms, including Cisco ThousandEyes, Secure Firewall, and Splunk Observability, AgenticOps delivers context‑aware, agentic execution at real‑world operational scale. The result is trusted, closed‑loop execution that shifts day‑to‑day operations from humans to machines, while keeping teams firmly in control of outcomes.

New tools, skills, and platform enhancements across networking, security, and observability include:

Operating Networks at AI Scale with Intelligent Execution

Campus, Branch, and Industrial Autonomous Troubleshooting: End-to-end agentic investigations across campus, branch, and industrial networks triage connectivity and experience issues, cutting MTTR to minutes. Applies reasoning from telemetry to root cause, validating multiple hypotheses simultaneously and executing deterministic remediations with CCIE-grade precision. Continuous Optimization: Context-aware agentic recommendations to prevent performance degradation before users feel it. Continuously maintains user experience by autonomously tuning RF, QoS, path, and control planes with a live understanding of end-to-end network conditions. Trusted Validation: Risk-aware agentic assessments validate network changes against live topology, configuration, and telemetry, including identifying impact and blast radius. Leverages deep reasoning to perform complex tasks such as compliance validation. Experience Metrics: Transforms thousands of network signals into a single view focused on clear, actionable metrics for user experience, such as Time to Connect, Capacity, and Roaming. Agentic Workflow Creation: Create production-ready, deterministic automations within Cisco AI Assistant for custom, repeatable, and verifiable workflows based on environment conditions. Agentic capabilities for Campus, Branch, and Industrial will start rolling out February 2026.

Data Center: Early detection and intelligent event correlation with AgenticOps for data center networks enables the delivery of prescriptive recommendations to optimize performance. By providing actionable insights across traditional and AI workloads, the solution drives proactive operations and significantly improves business outcomes. This capability enhances the observability and unified operations of Cisco Nexus One. Controlled availability in June 2026.

Early detection and intelligent event correlation with AgenticOps for data center networks enables the delivery of prescriptive recommendations to optimize performance. By providing actionable insights across traditional and AI workloads, the solution drives proactive operations and significantly improves business outcomes. This capability enhances the observability and unified operations of Cisco Nexus One. Controlled availability in June 2026. Service Provider: Accelerating the journey to autonomous networking, agentic capabilities in Crosswork AI identify, diagnose, and resolve complex, multi‑vendor issues in service provider networks with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. Now in beta.

Turbocharging Firewall Operations in Cisco Security Cloud Control

Proactive Recommendations: Proactive analysis of firewall traffic, including both the applications accessed and mode of access, allows agentic policy capabilities to identify and recommend more robust zero trust controls for sensitive applications. These capabilities can then propose actions tailored to each customer's environment, which can be executed with a single click.

Proactive analysis of firewall traffic, including both the applications accessed and mode of access, allows agentic policy capabilities to identify and recommend more robust zero trust controls for sensitive applications. These capabilities can then propose actions tailored to each customer's environment, which can be executed with a single click. Operational Efficiency: AgenticOps troubleshooting and optimization capabilities detect issues such as elephant flows impacting firewall performance, perform full-context analysis, and propose remediation options that can be executed in one click.

AgenticOps troubleshooting and optimization capabilities detect issues such as elephant flows impacting firewall performance, perform full-context analysis, and propose remediation options that can be executed in one click. Continuous Compliance: Agentic compliance capabilities continuously evaluate firewall configurations to automatically identify PCI-DSS deviations and recommend remediations to stay compliant.

Agentic compliance capabilities continuously evaluate firewall configurations to automatically identify PCI-DSS deviations and recommend remediations to stay compliant. General availability is targeted in May 2026.

Visibility and Control Across Agentic Applications

Tracking the performance, cost, quality, and behavior of LLM and agentic applications, AI Agent Monitoring in Splunk Observability Cloud visualizes agent workflows and will soon integrate with Cisco AI Defense to mitigate risks that inhibit trust in AI models, such as bias, hallucinations, data leakage, and prompt injection. Generally available February 25.

"The industry is clearly moving toward more agentic models of IT operations, but execution and trust will determine who leads," said Ron Westfall, VP and Practice Leader, Infrastructure and Networking, HyperFRAME Research. "Cisco's AgenticOps approach is compelling because it grounds AI‑driven operations in decades of operational expertise, strong guardrails, and clear human oversight. That combination positions Cisco firmly as enterprises look for practical ways to manage growing scale and complexity without introducing new risk."

Additional Resources:

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Disclaimer: Many of the products and features mentioned are still in development and will be made available as they are finalized, subject to ongoing evolution in development and innovation. The timeline for their release is subject to change.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890600/CLEMEA_Exec_Exchange_Networking_1_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808325/Cisco_Logo.jpg