Cisco Delivers Simpler, Smarter Networks with a More Unified Experience

Cloud Management for Cisco Catalyst™ gives customers the option to bring the simplicity of the Meraki® Cloud to their existing Catalyst deployments.

New Cisco Nexus® Cloud SaaS offer, powered by the Cisco Intersight® platform, simplifies IT by providing a cloud-managed platform for cloud networking.

ThousandEyes® WAN Insights will soon be available to Cisco SD-WAN customers as the first pivotal step toward delivering on the Cisco Predictive Networks vision.

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CISCO LIVE -- Today, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced its vision to enable IT teams to work smarter and simplify their operations with new innovations in cloud-managed networking and unified technology experiences.

Today's business environment is predictably unpredictable. Organizations depend on digital experiences to keep their workforces productive and ensure they are exceeding expectations for customers and partners. To build business agility and resiliency, IT teams require unified solutions that bridge an organization's technologies, locations, teams and devices.

The challenge is that IT environments have grown overwhelmingly complex, and user expectations are higher than ever. The connections that businesses rely on have multiplied in number and diversity. This has resulted in a network and overall IT experience that is more fragmented, less secure and increasingly difficult to scale. To address the growing complexity, Cisco is delivering a more unified IT experience through cloud-based, intelligent platforms.

Cisco Enables Unified IT

At Cisco Live, the premiere networking and security event, Cisco unveiled new cloud management capabilities that provide a unified experience across the Cisco Meraki, Cisco Catalyst and Cisco Nexus portfolios and a new Cisco ThousandEyes product to proactively forecast and optimize WAN performance. These innovations highlight Cisco's strategy to provide customers with the agility, resiliency, and productivity that their businesses need to thrive in the face of unpredictability through the power of cloud-managed platforms.

"Our customers choose to run their businesses on Cisco technology because we sit at the intersection of networking, security and cloud," said Todd Nightingale, EVP and GM, Cisco Enterprise Networking & Cloud. "We believe the network is the foundation for the modern enterprise and must deliver agility through simplicity. Cisco is addressing our customers' most important concern, which is managing complexity through smart, data-driven platforms that power a digital business."

The Future is Cloud Managed

Cisco is advancing its networking platforms so customers can securely, logically, and seamlessly transition toward more cloud-based operating models.

With Cloud Management for Cisco Catalyst , customers can now monitor select Catalyst Switches and manage new Catalyst Wireless devices through the Meraki dashboard, bringing increased visibility and flexibility to the customer experience. Campus and branch networking customers can now simplify their IT operations by combining the best in cloud management with the best in networking hardware.

customers can now monitor select Catalyst Switches and manage new Catalyst Wireless devices through the Meraki dashboard, bringing increased visibility and flexibility to the customer experience. Campus and branch networking customers can now simplify their IT operations by combining the best in cloud management with the best in networking hardware. Announcing Cisco Nexus Cloud, a cloud-managed platform delivered as-a-service that provides the simplest way to deploy, manage and operate cloud networking. Powered by Cisco Intersight for best-in class switching and multicloud management, Cisco Nexus Cloud will extend customers' ability to manage across public cloud, private cloud and edge computing environments of any size or scale. Cisco Nexus Cloud is targeted for availability in the Fall 2022.

A Predictive Future

Driving superior digital experiences matters more today than ever before. Poor customer or employee experiences leave lasting and damaging impressions. IT teams need access to solutions that will allow them to shift away from reacting to networking issues and instead be proactive to prevent the issues impacting their business.

Customers can now take advantage of Cisco's advancements in predictive networking via Cisco ThousandEyes, the industry's leading internet and cloud intelligence platform. ThousandEyes WAN Insights is the first step toward delivering on the Cisco Predictive Networks vision, empowering enterprise IT to move from reactive to preventative-based networking, improving operational efficiency and assurance of application experience. Coming soon, ThousandEyes WAN Insights proactively alerts IT teams to issues before they happen and harm user experience, offering policy recommendations and path optimization guidance. Alongside ThousandEyes's unmatched view of Internet health and behavior, the addition of ThousandEyes WAN Insights helps to empower customers to maximize their Internet and Cloud-centric environments and deliver flawless digital experiences.

Simplifying Security at the Edge of the Network

Announced last week at the RSA Conference, Cisco unveiled a unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution. Cisco+ Secure Connect Now is an as-a-service, cloud-managed solution available to customers via a single subscription. It provides customers with a SASE solution that is quick to deploy and easy to manage, radically simplifying how organizations connect and protect users, things and applications.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your enterprise, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Many of the products and features described herein remain in varying stages of development and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The delivery timeline of these products and features is subject to change at the sole discretion of Cisco, and Cisco will have no liability for delay in the delivery or failure to deliver any of the products or features set forth in this document.

