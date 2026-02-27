Cirrus360 and Vodafone demonstrate a novel AI Reasoning driven Declarative Digital Twin platform for RAN integration and testing

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus360 and Vodafone have demonstrated an AI Reasoning driven Declarative Digital Twin platform that automates the process of real time system analysis and prediction of tests that might cause system failures. It helps developers and system integrators understand real time behavior in a Radio Access Network (RAN) implementation and reveals optimization opportunities for efficient hardware resource usage. This enables deployment of optimized solutions with faster time to market, tested in a more cost-effective way to fine tune software to sync perfectly with an open RAN mobile site's hardware.

Cirrus360's Declarative Digital Twin powered Gabriel™ platform tackles these challenges via AI Reasoning. It utilizes all available facts: descriptions of 5G/6G protocol using a RAN Domain Specific Language, RDSL™, RAN functions metadata, and hardware resources, to create a digital twin. "Our Declarative Digital Twin methodology, in conjunction with AI Reasoning in Cirrus360's cloud-based Gabriel™ platform, acts as a RAN testing specific AI assistant for system integrators", said Cirrus360 co-founder/CEO Chaitali Sengupta.

This milestone provides a clear example of how an open collaborative ecosystem can contribute to innovation. By offering access to real-world test environments and scenarios, Vodafone will help facilitate more efficient network evolution across the telecom landscape and support AI powered innovations such as Cirrus360's Gabriel™ platform. "We are building an integration and testing framework that will expedite testing and deployment readiness of new innovations in RAN silicon and AI driven features", said Kyriakos Exadaktylos, Head of OpenRAN at Vodafone. "What's exciting about the Declarative Digital Twin approach is how it utilizes AI Reasoning to accelerate the progression and effectiveness of in-lab testing of RAN solutions".

Cirrus360's Declarative Digital Twin platform was developed with funding from US Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund. This funding award is in the R&D focus area that invests in the development of new/improved testing methods. These testing methods assess the interoperability, performance, and security of networks.

"NTIA's Innovation Fund was designed to advance the deployment of open and interoperable equipment and networks, and we are eager to see how this AI-powered Vodafone and Cirrus360 partnership can more drive open RAN solutions to market quickly and effectively", said Amanda Toman, Director of NTIA's Innovation Fund.

