Circuit Breaker Market Worth $28.36 Bn by 2030 as Grid Modernization Investments and Utilities Expand | Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India  , Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global circuit breaker market is projected to grow from USD 21.61 billion in 2025 to USD 28.36 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period.

The growth in circuit breaker market is fueled by investments in grid upgrades, clean energy integration, and industrial electrification. Medium-voltage systems are seeing increased demand due to the rise of distributed solar and wind setups. Data centers and EV infrastructure are driving adoption of solid-state and vacuum technologies, while environmental regulations are pushing a shift from SF₆ to greener alternatives. At the same time, manufacturers face margin pressure from volatile copper and chip prices, balancing innovation with cost efficiency. 

Key Market Insights 

Data Centers Push for Reliable Switching 

With downtime costing millions, data centers are investing in high-performance breakers equipped with smart diagnostics and secure communication. These systems are tailored to meet stringent uptime and cybersecurity demands, reinforcing the need for resilient power protection. 

Renewable Growth Fuels Breaker Innovation 

As solar and wind installations multiply, grid equipment must adapt to unpredictable power flows. Fast-switching breakers and solid-state designs are becoming essential to handle complex fault conditions and meet evolving compliance standards in energy markets. 

Infrastructure Upgrades Spark Modernization 

Power utilities are replacing aging systems with smarter, more responsive technologies. Vacuum-based breakers with real-time monitoring are gaining traction due to their reliability and low maintenance. Government-backed investments and large-scale transmission projects are accelerating this shift, especially in regions prioritizing digital infrastructure. 

For a full breakdown of circuit breaker market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/circuit-breaker-market?utm_source=prnewswire  

Segmentation Breakdown 

By Type 

  • Air 
  • Vacuum 
  • SF₆ 
  • Oil 
  • Hybrid (Air-Vacuum, Vacuum-SF₆) 
  • Solid-State 

By Voltage 

  • Low (Below 1 kV) 
  • Medium (1 to 72.5 kV) 
  • High (72.5 to 245 kV) 
  • Extra/Ultra-High (Above 245 kV) 

By Mounting 

  • Fixed 
  • Withdrawable 
  • Live Tank 
  • Dead Tank 

By End-User 

  • Commercial 
  • Residential 
  • Industrial 
  • Utility 

By Geography 

North America 

  • United States 
  • Canada 
  • Mexico 

Europe 

  • Germany 
  • United Kingdom 
  • France 
  • Italy 
  • NORDIC Countries 
  • Russia 
  • Rest of Europe 

Asia-Pacific 

  • China 
  • India 
  • Japan 
  • South Korea 
  • ASEAN Countries 
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific 

South America 

  • Brazil 
  • Argentina 
  • Rest of South America 

Middle East and Africa 

  • Saudi Arabia 
  • United Arab Emirates 
  • South Africa 
  • Egypt 
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa 

Regional Dynamics: 

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the global circuit breaker landscape, driven by large-scale infrastructure upgrades and a strong push for local manufacturing. Technological advancements from countries like Japan further reinforce the region's export strength. 

Europe is setting pace on environmental compliance, prompting manufacturers to accelerate development of greener alternatives. Meanwhile, South America, the Middle East, and Africa are emerging as promising markets, supported by expanding energy projects and industrial shifts. 

Companies in the Circuit Breaker Market:  

  • ABB 
  • Schneider Electric 
  • Siemens 
  • Mitsubishi Electric 
  • Eaton 
  • Legrand 
  • LS Electric 
  • Toshiba Energy Systems 
  • Hitachi Energy 
  • CG Power & Industrial 
  • Fuji Electric 
  • Rockwell Automation 
  • Terasaki Electric 
  • Powell Industries 
  • NOJA Power 
  • Meidensha 
  • Huayi Electric 
  • Xi'an Shaanxi West 
  • Hyundai Electric 
  • Larsen & Toubro 
  • Delixi Electric 

About Mordor Intelligence    

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.     

