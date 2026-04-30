Circles and OpenAI Announce Major Milestone in Building the World's First AI-Native Telco Stack

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circles, the global technology company powering digital telco operators, today announced a major milestone in its multi-year collaboration with OpenAI - the launch of an AI concierge. This is a significant first step to their mission of creating a new benchmark for telcos globally and empowering consumers' lives in this AI-first era.

Built on OpenAI's API platform, the AI concierge powers Circles' AI-native telco stack and this innovation redefines how telecom operators engage with customers. It transforms and moves beyond traditional customer support and provides telco operators the opportunity to monetize through intelligent, proactive, and deeply personalized experiences at scale.

Unlike legacy systems that layer AI onto fragmented workflows, Circles has rebuilt the telco experience from the ground up. At the core of this transformation is CareX, powered by a proprietary multi-agent architecture that orchestrates specialized agents (system, custom and content) to handle complex, end-to-end tasks. By managing everything from network diagnostics to billing with a 95% resolution rate, CareX moves beyond simple FAQs. It currently resolves 85% of global queries without human intervention, delivering instant, automated support at scale.

Complementing CareX is Circles Xplore IQ, an AI-powered monetization engine that shifts telcos from reactive to proactive engagement & growth. Xplore IQ is built on three layers - it first uses intent classification to predict customer needs before it's expressed, matches that need with a hyper-personalized offer through its recommendation engine and finally uses agentic execution to complete the transaction, such as a plan upgrade or downgrade, autonomously.

Unlike a campaign or a tool, XploreIQ learns continuously from every interaction to sharpen its precision in real time. During its initial phase, we've already seen an ARPU uplift of 22% for Circles.Life Singapore. In parallel, the hyper-personalized offers for Circles.Life customers have also helped in reducing churn by 9%.

"AI should empower users - not force-fit into outdated journeys. OpenAI's role has been critical in enabling Circles to scale this vision globally. With the AI concierge, we are moving beyond providing simple answers to delivering real-world outcomes, along with balancing cost and latency to maximize value for operators and customers alike," said Awais Malik, Global Chief Growth Officer at Circles.

"Circles is demonstrating how advanced AI can modernize essential industries like telecommunications at scale. By combining frontier models with multi-agent systems, they are enabling telecom operators globally to deliver faster, smarter and more personalized customer experiences. This milestone is a strong example of how AI can deliver tangible value for businesses and customers they serve," Oliver Jay, Managing Director, International for OpenAI, added.

Together, CareX and Xplore IQ form the foundation of Circles' AI-native telco stack - a unified AI concierge that connects customer experience, operations, and revenue generation into a single intelligent layer. This is only the beginning of this strategic collaboration Over the next 2 years, Circles and OpenAI will continue to accelerate the AI roadmap designed to realize the vision of a fully autonomous telco that can maximize profitability and customer satisfaction.

About Circles

Founded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its innovative SaaS platform, empowering telco operators worldwide to effortlessly launch innovative digital brands or refresh existing ones, accelerating their transformation into techcos.

Today, Circles partners with leading telco operators across 14 countries and 6 continents, including KDDI Corporation, Etisalat Group (e&), AT&T, and Telkomsel, creating blueprints for future telco and digital experiences enjoyed by millions of consumers globally.

Circles is backed by renowned global investors, including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia), Warburg Pincus, Founders Fund, and EDBI (the investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board), with a track record of backing industry challengers.

To learn more about how Circles enables digital transformation for leading telcos worldwide, visit circles.co.

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