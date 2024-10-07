Circles achieves remarkable success with Quora Campaign

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Circles, a mental health technology company, has announced impressive results from its recent advertising campaign on Quora. By leveraging Quora's targeting capabilities, Circles significantly boosted user engagement, achieving over 127 million answer views and an average click-through rate (CTR) of 5.59%, three times the industry standard.

Circles, known for its innovative app that provides 24/7 access to audio-based support groups led by professionals, aimed to attract users actively seeking mental health solutions. The campaign focused on driving app installations and high-intent user registrations.

Utilizing Quora's contextual and behavioral targeting, Circles reached individuals researching mental health topics like divorce and narcissistic relationship. This precision targeting ensured that ads were seen by users most likely to benefit from their services. By using Promoted Answers, Circles engaged potential users with responses addressing common mental health concerns, building trust and positioning themselves as experts.

The campaign yielded exceptional results: users acquired from Quora exhibited a 50% higher conversion rate than those from platforms like Facebook and Google. Quora's targeting attracted high-quality, engaged users, leading to better long-term app usage. The overall Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) on Quora was approximately 15% lower than on Google and Facebook, with 30% higher customer quality, highlighting Quora's effectiveness in reaching suitable users.

Itai Ronel, Head of Growth at Circles, stated, "Quora allows us to connect with users at a critical point in their search for mental health solutions. By providing real value and expert advice, we've seen unparalleled results compared to other acquisition channels. With over 120 million views on our answers, Quora has been instrumental in our success."

Marcell Butor, Head of Partnerships and Sales, Quora Europe, noted, "Circles campaign exemplifies how businesses can leverage our targeted capabilities to reach users ready to take action. Their success underscores the potential for businesses to achieve substantial growth by providing genuine value."

In addition to Circle's impressive results, Quora has released the Europe Agency Playbook. This resource offers insights and strategies designed to help businesses optimize their advertising efforts and engage more effectively with users on the platform.

About Quora:

Quora is a leading platform for knowledge sharing with 400 million monthly unique users globally, empowering businesses with precise targeting and a highly engaged user base.

For more information reach out to ads-europe@quora.com

