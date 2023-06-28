CircleLoop: New Analysis Reveals the Best UK Regions for Businesses to Access 5G As PSTN Switch Off Looms

London , Yorkshire and East Midlands boast the best scores for business 5G connectivity.

, and boast the best scores for business 5G connectivity. Yet, only 51% of major UK towns and cities have full 5G coverage, showing rollout progress is slow.

Businesses concerned about 2025's Switch Off are urged to keep one eye on 5G availability as it offers promising solutions for the future.

LANCASHIRE, England, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, cloud-based business phone system, CircleLoop , releases a snapshot analysis of Britain's current 5G availability that shows, despite slow progress on the Government's rollout pledge, the UK is making headway with 5G that businesses can look to capitalise on.

The data analysis ranks major towns and cities with a ' Business Connectivity Score ' based on their 5G availability from each of the UK's four major phone networks: EE, Three, Vodafone, and O2. As one of the main alternative solutions available to UK businesses following the PSTN switch off in 2025, following the progress of 5G could support major business decisions over the next 18 months.

Only 51% of major towns and cities analysed are currently receiving full 5G coverage from all 4 UK mobile networks. More concerning still is that 6 of the 119 towns and cities analysed are still found to have no 5G connectivity at all. This includes Dorchester in the South East and several towns in Scotland.

However there is positive news for UK Businesses. Circleloop's analysis highlights some of the best regions in Britain for 5G where startups or businesses looking to expand operations will find the best network to support their digital future.

Best Regions for 5G in Britain

Greater London - Business Connectivity Score: 96 out of 100 Yorkshire - Business Connectivity Score: 86 out of 100 East Midlands - Business Connectivity Score: 85 out of 100

Regions with the Least 5G Service in Britain

Scotland - Business Connectivity Score: 52 out of 100 Wales - Business Connectivity Score: 65 out of 100 South West - Business Connectivity Score: 69 out of 100

Damian Hanson, Co-Founder & Director of CircleLoop, said: "The way we communicate and work from anywhere will continue to take significant leaps with 5G. This is good news for businesses, as the impending PSTN switch-off will push us towards wireless options, of which 5G offers many possibilities. Our 5G analysis aims to provide reassurance to businesses reliant on office hardware as well as guidance to entrepreneurs seeking to launch or expand their operations using the new 5G capabilities."

"While the 5G rollout is going slower than originally planned, the UK has made a promising start that businesses factor into their long-term plans. The implications of 5G for business are exciting, representing a significant unlocking of potential around digital transformation, enhancing agility, upgrading technology stacks, and diversifying customer offerings. There has never been a better time for leaders to keep one eye on 5G availability as the Telecoms industry prepares to undergo a major shift."

