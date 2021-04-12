Circle Names Dante Disparte Chief Strategy Officer, Head Of Global Policy

Disparte Will Lead Policy Engagement with Governments, Financial Institutions, NGOs Around the World to Drive Openness, Inclusivity, and Adoption

Company Expands Leadership Team in Face of Soaring Growth for Platform Services; USDC Stablecoin Becomes Critical Market infrastructure at Center of Crypto trading, DeFi, NFTs, payments...

BOSTON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle, a global financial technology firm that provides payments and treasury infrastructure for internet businesses, today announced it has named Dante Disparte as the company's first Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy. Dante will provide leadership for the company's global policy engagements and will serve as a member of the company's executive team.

In this new role, Disparte will be spearheading a global public policy agenda that advances Circle's commitment to building a more open and inclusive global financial system with public blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

"As Circle embarks on an ambitious global expansion effort, and as stablecoins, digital assets and public blockchains become critical global infrastructure, Dante will help drive global strategy for Circle," said Jeremy Allaire, CEO and Co-founder of Circle. "He will manage and lead our global initiatives to help shape policy and engage and collaborate with industry and public sector leaders around the world."

Circle finds itself increasingly at the center of a global transformation of financial services thanks to the powerful infrastructure it has built, invested in and expanded over the last few years. And now businesses around the world are building a new generation of financial applications and services that are opening up new opportunities and possibilities for traditionally underserved communities and populations.

At the same time, USDC, the world's leading dollar digital currency that Circle pioneered in partnership with Coinbase, has become a standard for some of the most innovative and exciting trends in crypto including digital wallets, exchanges, DeFi protocols, NFTs and savings, lending and payment services. The adoption of stablecoins across the internet landscape has been a major driver of growth at the company and USDC represents a major breakthrough in how we all will use money in the future. Digital dollars work like other digital content — they move at the speed of the internet, can be exchanged in the same way we share content, and are cheaper and more secure than existing payment systems.

Disparte is a former founding executive of the Diem Association, leading global policy, communications, membership and social impact. He served on the executive committee of the Association and chaired the Social Impact Advisory Board.

"Circle is recognized as a trusted standard setter in the digital financial services arena and I feel humbled to have found my way to this leadership team and to continue building a more inclusive financial system where we have common cause with projects like Diem," Disparte said. "We're building an incredible team of leaders at the company and I look forward to working with all of them and external stakeholders in realizing our mission of shared prosperity for people and businesses around the world."

Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through programmable internet commerce.

Disparte is an experienced financial services leader and entrepreneur, having founded Risk Cooperative, a strategic risk advisory and insurance brokerage based in Washington, D.C. Prior to this, Dante served as the Managing Director of a global insurance company serving clients in more than 150 countries. He serves as an appointee on the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) National Advisory Council, the U.S. federal emergency response agency. He also serves on the World Economic Forum's Digital Currency Governance Consortium, helping drive global standards and regulatory harmonization for digital currencies.

"As a key architect of the world's most trusted and fastest growing dollar digital currency, USDC, Circle's strategy of building open financial infrastructure on public blockchains, not only promotes competition and market optionality, it advances a broad set of goals that are aligned with public and regulatory priorities," Disparte added.

Disparte is a frequent speaker and commentator on business and political issues shaping the world. His views on risk, economic competitiveness and global security issues are regularly featured in leading media and publications, such as Harvard Business Review, BBC and Forbes, among others. Dante is prolific, and begins his role with Circle sharing his initial thoughts on the opportunity that stands in front of us.

Disparte is a graduate of Harvard Business School and holds an MSc. in Risk Management from the NYU Stern School of Business and a B.A. in International and Intercultural Studies from Goucher College, where he received the highest alumni recognition for public service. He is the co-author "Global Risk Agility and Decision Making" (Macmillan, 2016) and was recognized as one of the 40 leaders under 40 by the Washington Business Journal and in the inaugural Powermeter 100 list.

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of stablecoins and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle's platform has supported more than 100 million transactions by more than 1,000 10 million retail customers and more than 1,000 businesses. Circle is also a principal developer of USD Coin (USDC), which together with Coinbase and the Centre Consortium oversees the standards and protocol for what has become the fastest growing, regulated, fully reserved stablecoin. USDC now stands at more than $11 billion market cap and is adding nearly $300 million net new digital dollars in circulation every week. Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through programmable internet commerce. Learn more at https://circle.com

