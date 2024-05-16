Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Partners with inHEART to Distribute AI-Driven Digital Twin of the Heart for Advanced Cardiac Procedural Planning in the Electrophysiology Lab

BOSTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) Conference -- Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. and inHEART Inc. announced today a global distribution agreement enabling Circle to promote and market inHEART's advanced, AI-enabled digital twin of the heart through Circle's worldwide sales network. This partnership will allow inHEART to rapidly grow global commercialization of their procedural planning software solution to optimize image-guided cardiac ablations.

inHEART - Digital Twin of the Heart

The inHEART solution creates highly detailed, interactive 3D heart models with proprietary AI-driven cardiac CT or MR image segmentation. These 3D models allow for interactive exploration of cardiac anatomy, principal and collateral structures, and myocardial tissue characteristics. This allows physicians to optimize treatment strategies based on each patient's unique cardiac anatomy and supports pre-procedural planning for faster ablation procedures and improved clinical outcomes. The inHEART system seamlessly integrates into all major electro-anatomical mapping (EAM) systems for use during ablation procedures.

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging (CVI) is known for its multi-modal AI-based solutions that streamline cardiac imaging and reporting workflows across the cardiac service line, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, and structural heart disease. The Circle cvi42 platform offers easy-to-use, clinically validated tools that integrate seamlessly into existing clinical workflows to aid clinicians with quantification of cardiac function and flow, visualization of tissue abnormalities, automatic characterization and quantification of plaque within the coronary arteries, and pre-procedural planning through specialized workflows for TAVR/TMVR. Additionally, Circle's TruPlan software facilitates pre-procedural planning for left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) procedures. With the addition of inHEART's AI-driven cardiac models to optimize cardiac ablation procedures in the electrophysiology (EP) lab, this partnership empowers cardiovascular professionals with the tools and insights they need to deliver high-quality patient care while optimizing practice performance.

"We are thrilled to partner with Circle to deliver the inHEART solution to more cardiac patients across the globe," stated Todor Jeliaskov, CEO and President of inHEART. "We look forward to quickly expanding our global reach, especially into the Asia-Pacific markets with Circle's established sales network and expertise in cardiac care. This partnership allows to us continue with our mission to deliver world-class imaging expertise to all cardiac patients."

"Timely and accurate diagnostic imaging is critical to support a patient-centric approach to diagnosing and treating heart disease," said Greg Ogrodnick, Chief Executive Officer at Circle Cardiovascular Imaging. "We are excited to partner with inHEART to improve access to advanced EP pre-procedural planning. Alongside our market-leading MR and CT capabilities for coronaries, heart failure, and structural heart, this partnership further solidifies Circle and the cvi42 platform as the most comprehensive software solution for cardiac imaging."

About inHEART Inc.

inHEART is delivering the world's first AI-driven, digital twin of the heart to advance the care of patients living with cardiac disease. We are committed to addressing the needs of the cardiac care continuum by providing personalized therapy in a predictive manner for screening and early detection of cardiac diseases. At inHEART, we believe all patients deserve access to world-class cardiac imaging expertise to optimize treatment strategies, improve clinical outcomes, and return patients to full, healthy lives. For more information, visit inheartmedical.com.

About Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc.

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging (Circle) is a Canadian-based company that was founded in 2007, established with the aim of developing innovative software solutions to enhance cardiovascular imaging analysis and improve patient care. Circle CVI's imaging platform provides best-in-class cardiovascular image reading and reporting for quantitative and qualitative assessment of cardiac MR and cardiac CT.

At the heart of everything we do is our unrelenting drive to continually offer better solutions for healthcare providers that improve healthcare outcomes. This fuels our creativity, informs our decisions and is the reason we are passionate about our work. Our roots are medical and digital, our passion is contagious, and our people are amongst the best.

Annually, millions of cardiac exams – in over 1700 hospitals and in more than 90 countries – are estimated to be interpreted using cvi42. For additional information, please visit www.circlecvi.com or contact: marketing@circlecvi.com

