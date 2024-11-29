CIP Chemicals Market worth $3.69 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=46692551

The CIP chemicals market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various major economies for different chemicals in different end use industries such as cosmetics, food & beverage, pharmaceutical & biotechnology and chemicals and other end use industries as well. Growing economies in Europe region and stricter environmental regulations and the need for sustainable practices are driving industries to adopt advanced cleaning methods. Additionally, European authorities have been heavy on industries to embrace environmentally friendly products, which has made manufacturers innovate in developing safer, biodegradable CIP chemicals in further catapulting the CIP chemicals market.

Acid Cleaners is expected to be second largest segment by chemistry during the forecast period.

Acid cleaners, both inorganic acids and organic acids, significantly contribute to the cleaning phase by removing mineral deposits and rust and organic residues that may adulterate product quality and safety. Among the acids used are the phosphoric acid, nitric acid, hydrochloric acid, which forms a part of CIP processes. Phosphoric acid is particularly valuable for its ability to dissolve mineral scales and is normally used as a complementary cleaning agent to alkaline detergents in sequential cleaning processes. It is also applied in dairy processing to remove milk stone and other mineral deposits. Nitric acid is extensively used as it removes corrosion and cleans heat exchangers. Hydrochloric acids are fine for descaling uses.

Single Use Cleaning is expected to be second largest segment by process type during the forecast period.

One of the major advantages of single-use cleaning methods is the risk reduction associated with cross-contamination. In such product locations where purity is the most important factor, such as in pharmaceutical production, single-use systems prevent residue cleaning agents or contaminants from previous batches from affecting newly produced product. This is indeed a stringent factor when it comes to highly sensitive APIs. Single-use systems can even make it easy to obtain compliance with regulations. As such systems are meant to be used once only, they can be validated more easily than reusable ones to ensure that the essential hygiene standards are met without the complications associated with reusing cleaning solutions. This is especially an advantage in high intensity inspection and quality assurance industries.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology is expected to be second largest segment by end-use industry during the forecast period.

The application of different CIP chemicals varies with particular cleaning requirements depending on the applications and equipment used in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. For example, alkaline cleaners, including sodium hydroxide, can easily dissolve and clean away protein and other organic residues and nucleic acids from a bioreactor, whereas acidic cleaners, like phosphoric and nitric acids, have the capabilities to dissolve mineral precipitates in heat exchangers. Sanitizers, such as sodium hypochlorite and chlorine dioxide, are crucial to microorganism elimination and guarantee sterility in drug production. Eco-friendly enzymatic cleaning agents already enhance the breakdown of complex organic materials. Manufacturers who now find a priority in operational efficiency and hygiene standards, that demand specialized biotechnology CIP chemicals is going to increase, fueling further market expansion.

Europe is expected to be the second fastest-growing region in the global CIP chemicals market in terms during the forecast period.

The CIP chemicals market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value. The economic development and growth in various countries in this region lead to an expansion in the Europe CIP chemicals market. The low-priced raw materials, labor, and growing demand by the textile, cosmetics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, chemicals and food & beverage industries will make this region very attractive for investment by CIP chemicals manufacturers. Europe's CIP chemicals market offers cleaning and maintenance services for industrial facilities like warehouses, factories, food processing plants among others. The industries realize the realization of clean and sanitary workplaces, which can be achieved with CIP chemicals. The chemicals remove contaminants from surfaces, thereby reducing accidents, providing safety for workers, and promoting their overall productivity in a facility.

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the CIP chemicals market. These are ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), BASF (Germany), Ecolab (US), Novozymes (Denmark), STERIS (US), Solvay (Belgium), KIC KRONES Internationale Cooperations-Gesellschaft mbH (Germany), Diversey, Inc (US), Chemtex Speciality Limited (India), and Keller & Bohacek GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

