CIOE 2020 VIP Buyer Program launched to upgrade sourcing efficiency at the world's premier optoelectronic exhibition

Among all the visitor service CIOE offered, CIOE VIP Buyer Program is exclusively designed for key buyers and senior decision makers from the optoelectronic industry, and it is especially popular for overseas buyers who decides or influences the procurement, in the positions such as top management, project managing, supply chain management or R&D. The program aims to help accelerate buyers' sourcing efficiency by providing free privileges and amenities.

VIP Buyer will enjoy the exclusive benefits to help them with better sourcing experience at CIOE including the fast entry at VIP Buyer counter, welcome gift, visitor guide, VIP lounge with refreshments, tea and coffee served, special rate for CIOE conference ticket, especially the One2One Business Match-making service. The match-making service is popular with VIP buyers, which helps them to connect with suitable suppliers matched to their tailor-made needs and pre-schedule an optimal meeting before the show. What's more, qualified suppliers and products will be recommended accordingly so CIOE's VIP would enjoy worry-free experience, saving the time on search for the target products quality manufacturers in a long list.

Mr. Wang, Regional Sourcing from Volkswagen Group said: "Thanks to CIOE's VIP detailed visitor guide and road maps for applications, we can identify our target products and exhibitors. The onsite services are also very helpful. We are very grateful to the organizers for their arrangement."

Register as a VIP buyer now to enjoy premium service exclusively for VIP buyers.

